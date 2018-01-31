DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Tears In Bauchi As Father Poisons His 5days Old Baby, 17year old Kills Father

From Yahaya Audy, Bauchi

It was tears of sorrow in Ningi Local Government Councils of Bauchi when a father reportedly poisoned his five days old baby with insecticide.

Father of the baby Habibu Bala confessed to Journalists in an interview that he had to use the insecticide chemical to kill the baby because he has no money for the naming ceremony.

According to him, the baby came on the right time but he was not having money to purchase sheep that would be used for the naming ceremony, and after going round seeking for money – there was no hope of getting the money so he decided to eliminated the baby before the naming date.

Speaking to Journalists, Police Public Relations Officer Bauchi State Command Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kamal Datti Abubakar said that the suspect was arrested 21/01/2018 and is still in custody.

He said that the senior brother to the suspect reported the matter to Ningi Police Station that his younger brother have administered the chemical to the baby’s mouth and as a result the baby became unconscious.

DSP Abubakar said the baby was later taken to Ningi General Hospital where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor incharge of the hospital.

Also, in a similar vein, a 17 years old Nuhu Bulbs of Boloji ward of Toro Local Government Council of Bauchi State was reported to have killed his father with mold pot and pieces of wood.

According to brothers of the suspect, they had left their father Mr. Bulus Azi 65years old with their younger brother at home on 17/01/2018 but when they returned home later in day they discovered that their younger brother inflicted serious injuries on their father’s head by hitting him severally with locally made mold pot and pieces of wood.

“We rushed him to General Hospital Toro for medical treatment but he was then certified dead by the Medical doctor that was when we reported the case to police for further investigation“.