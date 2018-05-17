DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Teacher In Lagos Court For Inserting 3 Pencils In Student’s Private Parts

A 36-year-old teacher, Lilian Ahaneku, was on Thursday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly inserting three pencils in the private parts of her six-year-old pupil.

Mr Ahaneku, who resides at 6, Alhaji Gudus Giwa St., Eyita, Ikorodu, Lagos State, is facing a charge of indecent assault.

Police Prosecutor Christopher John told the court that the offence was committed on April 24 at Zion Saint Nursery and Primary School premises at No. 70, Ijokoro St., Ikorodu.

Mr John alleged that the accused invited the six-year-old girl to one of the empty classrooms during school hours and assaulted her.

“The accused, thereafter, inserted the pencils in the private parts of the girl, she started bleeding and he used handkerchief to clean the blood.

“The girl was having serious pains on her private parts and she told her mother what Ahaneku did to her,” John said.

When the complainant, Mrs Blessing Hassan, confronted the accused, he denied it and the case was reported at the

police station.

The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused denied the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr P.E. Nwaka, granted the accused a bail of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until June 13.