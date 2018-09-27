DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Tambuwal – NNPC Stinks With Corruption

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state has vowed that his administration would overhaul the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and petroleum industry in general, if he becomes president in 2019.

Tambuwal, a presidential aspirant of the People Democratic Party (PDP), also alleged that the NNPC stinks with corruption.

He stated this in Asaba on Wednesday during his consultation visit to Delta state to solicit the support of party’s delegates in the forthcoming PDP primary.

He urged delegates to support his ambition, he said the country deserves a true and sincere leader and he will change and deliver the country from its awkward situation.

Tambuwal said he believed in fiscal federalism and restructuring of Nigeria for the well-being of the six geo-political zones of the country so that everybody can have input in the governance of the country.

According to him, his presidency will fight poverty, create jobs and industries to engage the young people and ensure security of life and property.