Tambuwal: I’m Under Mounting Pressure To Vie For President

The Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on Wednesday said that he was under mounting pressure to contest for president in 2019.

Addressing youth and student groups, Mr Tambuwal said the pressure is being mounted on him at home and abroad.

“I’ve been receiving advice and encouragement from our leaders, people across the country and even from abroad to contest for presidency and this pressure is mounting,” he told the gathering.

“It Is not my making but the quantum of pressure from everywhere because of leadership gap in the country.”

He revealed that he would take decision on his presidential ambition in a matter of days.

In his response, the leader of the groups, Bashir Gorau, assured the governor of their support to the governor’s presidential ambition.

“We are tired of waiting, we want you to declare your position now,” he added.