Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Five people have been reportedly killed by suspected herdsmen in two separate attacks in Esan South East and Ovia North East local government areas of Edo State.

Several people were also said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries in both attacks.

The incident at Esan South East local government area was said to have occured along Ugboha-Amedokhan road on Saturday while people were returning from the the Ugboha market to their respective homes.

The assailants allegedly barricaded the road with cows and shot sporadically and in the process killed three people.

A source in the area who spoke in confidence said the incident has generated tension in the community.

“People were returning from the market when the incident happened. Three people were said to have been killed during the attack,” he said.

In the incident at Ovia North East local government, the herdsmen were alleged to have attacked Odiguetue village and killed two people.

When contacted, the Edo State Police Public Relation Officers, DSP. Chidi Unwanbuzor, denied knowledge of both attacks.

“We have Divisional Police Officer and the Area Commander in those area and we have not received such information from them. I am not aware of the incidents​,” he said.