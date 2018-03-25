DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Supremacy Battle: “Davido Bought Fame, Wizkid Earned It,” Says Marenike

At a time when the supremacy battle between two Nigerian music heavyweights – Wizkid and Davido – seems to have calmed a bit, there seems to be an opinion that might ignite sensation among die-hard loyalists of the two popular singers.

UK-based afro-merge singer, Morenike Lasode, with the stage name Marenikae, may be trying ‘inadvertently’ to stir up a hornet’s nest after she shared her opinion on her preferred act out of the two.

Preferring Wizkid over Davido, Vanguard quoted her as saying that in her opinion, Wizkid earned his pedigree as a musician of repute through difficult circumstances while Davido bought stardom with wealth.