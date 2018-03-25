Supremacy Battle: “Davido Bought Fame, Wizkid Earned It,” Says Marenike
At a time when the supremacy battle between two Nigerian music heavyweights – Wizkid and Davido – seems to have calmed a bit, there seems to be an opinion that might ignite sensation among die-hard loyalists of the two popular singers.
UK-based afro-merge singer, Morenike Lasode, with the stage name Marenikae, may be trying ‘inadvertently’ to stir up a hornet’s nest after she shared her opinion on her preferred act out of the two.
Preferring Wizkid over Davido, Vanguard quoted her as saying that in her opinion, Wizkid earned his pedigree as a musician of repute through difficult circumstances while Davido bought stardom with wealth.
“Wizkid is an all-rounder because of his vibes; thanks to his learning and struggling years. Struggle in the industry teaches you how to be a better artiste, it teaches you how to navigate in the business, how to improve, how to grow, it makes you more perceptive, more aware of what the market needs and I think this struggle shaped Wizkid’s career and drive”, she argued.
She added, “Davido on the other hand grew in better circumstances and his career also snowballed in better circumstances but he’s also good. There are some Davido’s songs I love more than Wizkid’s but if I have to pick one person, looking at Wizkid’s artistry, image, performance and history, I’ll pick Wizkid. As far as image is concerned, Wizkid is very sophisticated.”