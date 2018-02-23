DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Super Eagles star reps London in new Nike advert

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi was part of a crew of chosen stars to represent London in an advert by sportswear makers Nike.

Although born in Lagos, Nigeria, Iwobi was raised in London after moving to the United Kingdom with his parents when he was just four.

The 21-year-old who is still based in London where he plays for Arsenal, was part of a host of celebrities from sports to music to pop culture that starred in a new Nike advert.

In the advert titled ‘Nothing Beats a Londoner’, Nike tell the story of pop culture of London including sports, fashion and music.

Iwobi appears in the 1:59th minute mark of the 3:08 minutes video in a barbing salon alongside popular comedian and rapper Michael Dapaah also known as ‘Big Shaq’.

Dapaah in the video raps that he is ‘best mates with Iwobi,” “no you’re not,” the Arsenal star replies.

The new Nike casuals for Nigeria was also featured in the advert. English rapper of Nigerian descent Skepta and some other extras wear them in the Nike commercial.

“‘Nothing Beats a Londoner’ champions a special, unbeatable attitude we’ve discovered in the U.K.’s capital,” W K London creative directors Paddy Treacy and Mark Shanley said in a statement.

“The campaign is from London, for London, and celebrates the next generation of sporting stars against a city backdrop thriving with a culture of sport in every street, park and building.”

The commercial also features Premier League stars Harry Kane and Edin Hazard.

Renowned English athlete Mo Farah, England coach Gareth Southgate and former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand were also in the clip.