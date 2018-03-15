DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Super Eagles FIFA Ranking Remain At 52

The Super Eagles of Nigeria remain 52nd in the latest FIFA men’s world rankings released on Thursday.

The three-time Nations Cup champions remain in seventh position in Africa.

Nigeria’s World Cup Group D opponents; Argentina maintain their fourth position, Croatia remain 15th in the world while Iceland are at 18th.

Africa’s other representatives at the World Cup; Senegal, Tunisia, Egypt and Morocco are 27th, 23rd, 44th and 42nd respectively.

Meanwhile, Germany maintain their number one spot in the world, followed by Brazil.

Poland, who will face Super Eagles in an international friendly on March 23, moved 14 spots up from 20 to a joint sixth position with Spain.

The top ten world rankings are as follows: Germany (1), Brazil (2), Portugal (3), Argentina (4), Belgium (5), Spain (6), Poland (6), Switzerland (8), France (9) and Chile (10).