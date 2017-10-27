“The (NFF) president has already told me that my contract will be extended for another two years,” Rohr said.

After the Super Eagles failed to qualify for two successive Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, Rohr came in after the exit of Sunday Oliseh to lead the Super Eagles through a smooth World Cup qualification with a game to spare and beating Zambia away and walloping reigning Africa champions, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, 4-0 in the process.

Rohr however says that the credit for the assuring cannot be entirely due to him.

“I do not know if I’m considered the saviour, but as a coach who had the chance to qualify for the World Cup and did what it took to get there. I arrived at a time when everyone was wondering how to get out of the shadows, after two consecutive non-qualification for the AFCON. They were really at the bottom of the hole. We could only go back up.”

Source: http://sportstalkafrica.com/super-eagles-coach-ask-for-contract-extension/