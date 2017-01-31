Less than a month after suicide bombers attacked a mosque inside the University of Maiduguri, another suicide bomber attempted an attack on another mosque this morning at Dalori Quarters in the Borno State capital.

Dalori Quarters is close to the University of Maiduguri.

The bomber detonated the explosive devise at a fence to the mosque due to the presence of vigilantes at the entrance to the worship centre.

PRNigeria gathered that the bomber was a young person between the age of 8 and 10 years.

One person was also killed from the explosion apart from the suicide bomber.

When contacted on the sex identity of the suicide bomber the Spokesperson of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), North-East zone, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, said: “The body of the bomber was so mangled and shredded that only health personnel or experts could determine whether it is that of a boy or a girl. Our role is to evacuate the bodies from the scene which we have done.” (PRNigeria)

Source: News Express