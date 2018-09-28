DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Student Killed As Cultist Groups Take Over Nuhu Bamali Poly, Zaria

Emmanuel Onotevure Kaduna

The ancient city of Zaria which is host to the Kaduna state owned Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic is gradually being overrun by cult groups thereby, making the once serene educational environment to be insecure for the serious minded ones.

According to a reliable source in the institution who pleaded not to be named, the criminal activities of these gangs has made life, especially at the annex, unhealthy and unsafe for serious learning with the situation spiraling out of control and, if this is not urgently addressed might spell big trouble for the management of the institution.

Penultimate week, to rival gangs had a bloody clash which resulted in a member of one of the gangs, being in a state of unconsciousness.

The cult groups; the Black Axe and Airlords were reported to have clashed at the Polytechnic’s annex whereby, the victim was said to have received over 25 stabs by yet to be identified persons.

The offended cult group in a retaliation operation which was said to be carried out o the 15th of September, 2018 at about 11:00pm, a member of the Black-Axe was reportedly butchered to death as the members of the Airlords came to retaliate/revenge to attack that was carried out on their brother.

However, the Police has made some arrests and investigations are currently being carried out.

This situation has become a source of concern for stakeholders especially as it affects youths, who in their vibrancy will expectedly, play leadership roles in the country’s growth and development.