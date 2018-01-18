DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Strange Fire Guts Imo Deputy Governor’s Office

By Austin Echefu

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, on Thursday escaped being gutted by fire as strange fire gutted his lodge in Owerri.

Fire fighters on Thursday had hectic time stopping the fire that was said to have emenated from bush fire.

The fire burnt down some valuables in the building but no life was lost.

But in a press statement by Uche Onwuchekwa, the Special Assistant on Media to the Deputy Governor, the Deputy Governor regretted the ugly incident and expressed gratitude to God that no life was lost.

He called for further investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the incident so as to prevent future occurrence.

The fire which was also said to have been caused by a nearby bush fire also destroyed a bus stationed within the premises.

The fire spread to the visitors waiting room first and spread to the building.

The quick intervention of fire fighters and staff of he Deputy Governor’s office stopped the raging fire from speeding to the main building.