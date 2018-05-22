DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Stop Mobilising Against Me, Explain $16b Power Fund, Buhari Tells Obasanjo

As the 2019 election approaches, the battle line is drawn between President Muhammadu Buhari and former president Olusegun Obasanjo’

Obasanjo on Monday continued his campaign to oust Buhari from office by visiting the Afenifere leader Pa Reuben Fasoranti in Ondo to seek his support for the ousting of Buhari from office in 2019. After the meeting, the Afenifere leader pledged to support Obasanjo’s campaign to prevent Buhari from getting a second term in office.

President Buhari who had maintained silence on Obasanjo’s campaign could no longer hold back on the former president’s attacks as he indirectly asked him to account for the $16bn spent on power project during his administration.

Buhari who spoke on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja while receiving the Buhari Support Organization led by the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Ahmed Ali, asked where was the power after a former president claimed to have spent $16bn on the project.

Daily Trust reports that the House of Representatives had in 2008 described the $16 billion spent on power by the Obasanjo’s government as a colossal waste, blaming it on “poor budget planning and a lack of proper oversight by relevant bodies.”

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project had also in 2016 urged the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Water Samuel Onnoghen, to immediately appoint an independent counsel to investigate allegations of corruption in the spending of $16 billion on electricity by Obasanjo’s government.