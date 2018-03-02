DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Stool Tussle: Drama In Court As "Dead Man" Sues Anambra Monarch

By Nedum Noble

There was a mild drama in an Anambra High Court when the presiding Judge, Justice David Onyefulu was told that Chief Jacob Arinze, one of the persons who filed a suit against the traditional ruler of Awka community, Igwe Obi Gibson Nwosu, died 15 years ago.

There has been series of suits over the traditional stool of Awka community following the protracted tussle rocking the chieftaincy.

A 78-year old deponent, Anthony Arinze, while testifying during the court proceedings, pointed out that Chief Arinze, who was his uncle, had passed on since October 18, 2003.

He described the suit and the procurement of the said judgement of Jan 15, 2018 as “pure fraud targeted at misleading the court”.

“My uncle who was interred on November 21, 2003 at his compound -No 2 Muofunanya Street, Nkwelle-Awka, could not have originated or participated in the said suit, having been buried over 15 years ago,” he argued.

He went further to attach a copy of the funeral brochure and the tribute he allegedly wrote in honour of his late uncle to buttress his argument.

Arinze who claimed he hailed from Achallaoji Quarter in Nkwelle-Awka, in his affidavit, posited that “the suit No A/358/2017 brought by Ichie Nweke Uche Okoye and others, including Chief Oyeoka Jacob Arinze( purportedly dead), in which judgement was entered on January 15,2018, was never brought to the attention of the Nkwelle Community and was falsely claimed by the named plaintiffs.”

The court, however, adjourned the matter to May 2, 2018, following the application of the prosecuting lawyer, Mr. Uba Anene, who claimed he was not directly served, but through what he called a collaborating counsel.

He pleaded for some time to react to the counter affidavit filed by the defendants, which was not objected by the defence counsel, led by Dr Onyechi Ikpeazu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.