Stoning Of Governor Al Makura: Symptomatic Of A Failed Administration – Labaran Maku

Rabiu Omaku Doma

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance in Nasarawa State, Labaran Maku has described the recent stoning of Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura’s convey at Agwatashi by the Internally Displaced Persons as symptomatic of a failed administration.

The former Minister of Information disclosed this during a press briefing at his residence at Akwanga. Maku apportioned blame on the government of the day for failing the citizenry.

He said the government failed to provide the core dividend of governance such as security, potable drinking water, electricity, good health facilities and schools. He indicated that the only way out is for government to join words with action.

He expressed discontentment over the attitude of highly placed personalities towards the worsening conditions in the State.

“I’m was not at Agwatashi but what happened to the governor’s convey can be attributed to anguish, agony, depression, deprivation which the commoners are passing through. The citizenry are pushed to the wall. Those that need security to protect their lives and properties are denied it while governor’s convey has multitude of security attached to the entourage“.

“We are at war in Nasarawa State with the wanton killings and maiming of innocent citizens on daily basis“.

He called on Nigerian leaders to emulate the leadership style of Sir Ahmadu Bello, Yakubu Gowon, and Shehu Shagari whose reign was devoid of bloodletting.

He sympathized with family of those that lost their love ones in Awe, Keana, Doma, Lafia and Obi Local Government Area of the State.

He added that the killings of over 70 people had a political undertone.

Nigerians are only using 40-45 percent of available land for farming while the remaining 55 percent can accommodate Fulani’s and Farmers.