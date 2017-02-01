Press Release for Immediate Release:

Sequel to our plan to organise a peaceful national protest on the 5th

of February to draw attention to outright abdication of governance by

President Muhammadu Buhari and it’s resultant effects on the suffering

and dying people of Nigeria, the National Secretariat of Democracy

Coalition is warning all security agencies in the country to keep off

from the vicinity of our protest scheduled to hold nationwide on the

said day.

This press release has become imperative because intelligence

available to us indicated that the Federal Government has mobilised

combined team of security forces in the country with the clear mandate

to disrupt, intimidate and arrest the celebrities who have agreed to

lead our protest.

The security agencies were also given the mandate to kill as many

Nigerians as possible who will join our protest on February 5th.

For the avoidance of doubt, the failed Nigerian government under the

tyrannical rule of General Muhammadu Buhari should be informed that

the upcoming protest is a movement which no force on earth can stop.

Any attempt to use the brutal force of dictatorial power on innocent

Nigerians who will use the protest to express their frustration with

the Buhari administration would lead to Nigerian-styled Arab Spring.

To be forewarned is to be forearmed!

In conclusion, we sincerely thank Nigerians for their great support

for the upcoming protest. We promise never to let them down.

Signed:

Mr. Michael Williams,

National Coordinator,

Democracy Coalition.

Contact us via coalitiondemocracy@gmail.com