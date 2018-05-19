DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

State Congress: Ndukwe Emerges Chairman Abia APC

Dr Emmanuel Ndukwe has emerged state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abia state chapter at a state congress held in the statr on Saturday.

Other executive produced by thr congress are Chief Chidi Avajah as the state Secretary, Engr Mike Ozoemena as the state publicuty Secretary among other 24 members of the executive committee.

Addressing the delegates at the Umuahiar tbe state capital, Abia State Congress Committee Secretary, Hajya Rabbi Gambari, urged the party members to continue to maintain peace while supporting the party to ensure victory in future elections.

According to her, “we are here for the rule of law, we will obey the rule of law, our party believes in the rule of law, we were sent by the national leadership of our party to conduct the state congresses. As we entered Umuahia we asked questions and were told that the right venue is in this place.

“As you can see some of our members are not here and we don’t know where they are but as the Secretary of this committee, the state congresses must go on and I enjoin all of you to continue to maintain the peace I have seen here today.”

While calling for nominations, a member of the Congress Committee, Alhaji Garba Sanni said: “this is the authentic and confirmed party in Abia state and whatever we do here today , all the officers that will be elected here today will be recognized as the authentic executives of the party in the state by the National leadership of our great party because we were sent by the National leadership of the party to do the right thing and we shall do the right thing.

“I therefore urge you all to remain committed to the growth and ensure that APC wins Abia State in the elections of 2019.”

The party members were led to the congress venue by the newly elected chairmen from the 17 local government areas of the state leading their delegates and supporters of the party to the event.

Other leaders of the party in attendance were: High Chief Sir Ikechi Emenike, Chief Nduka Anyanwu who is a national officer of APC and the current Board Chairman of ASCON, Barr. Fabian Okonkwo, Southeast Zonal Organizing Secretary, Prince Paul Ikonne, former ACN gubernatorial candidate 2011, Chief Nwogu Nwogu the NDDC Commissioner for Abia state, Engr Solomon Alozie, representing the South-east at the Rural Electrification Commission among others.