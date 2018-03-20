DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Aftermath of Imo APC SEC Meeting;

Stakeholders Commend Araraume, Thank Guber Hopeful for Rescuing Party In Imo

Days after the historic party meeting of the APC in Imo State, stakeholders have continued to thumbs up for Senator Ifeanyi Araraume over his unwavering kind gestures to the party in the state.

This is coming at the heels of a thank you visit the Isiebu born politician has been receiving from APC party officials and stakeholders drawn from the three zones of the state.

It would be recalled that at the party’s SEC meeting under the control of the APC state chairman, Chief Hillary Eke, held at Concorde Hotel, Owerri last weekend, Senator Araraume displayed his unshaken magnanimity to improve the lot of the party ahead next year general election when he donated the sum of #20,000, 000 during the fund raising organised at the event.

The money from the Senator not only dwarfed the contributions of others present at the event but is in continuation of his desire to uplift the fortunes of APC since he joined the party.

The action of the senator was received with wild jubilation which necessitated the spontaneous follow up of solidarity visits to him from party faithful across the state.

The donation by Araraume was the climax of tthe event before he alongside the National Organising Secretary, Senator Osita Izunaso took permission to leave for other urgent engagements.

While Sen Ifeanyi Araraume had a scheduled meeting to attend which he kept in abeyance for the SEC meeting, Senators Izunaso and Uwajumogu had to leave the venue to pick the last flights to Ekiti and Abuja respectively which suspected traducers jealous of Sen Araraume’s wide acceptance and respectability across the state coupled with the ovation he received at the event, had misconstrued to send wrong signals to the public.

The stakeholders have expressed joy that Araraume has the capacity to shoulder the responsibility of the party ahead 2019 election.

Meanwhile, the Sen Araraume’s Media Office outfit has asked the general public to disregard insinuation in certain quarters as well as half baked truths being dished out concerning the Senator as it is not only the handiwork of purveyors of falsehood but also masterminded by some elements suffering from “Araraumehobia” in Imo politics.