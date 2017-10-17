DSS, Police Clash At Emirs Palace

…during Northern Governors wives visit to the monarch

From Yahaya Audu, Bauchi

The courtesy call by the Northern Governors Wives Forum (NGWF) on the

Emir of Bauchi Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu on Tuesday was almost marred

following a clash between a top police officer and an official of the

Department of State Security (DSS) at the emir’s palace.

Our correspondent gathered that a fierce fight broke out between an Assistant

Commissioner of Police ACP (names withheld) with the Bauchi State

command and an official of the DSS attached to wife of the Governor of

Nasarawa State, Hajiya Mairo Almakura.

It was learnt that the ugly fight took place inside the compound of

the Emir’s palace when the Emir was already seated and receiving his

August guests in his expansive chamber.

An eye witness who pleaded anonymity said the fight started when the

DSS man attached to Almakura’s wife allegedly demanded that the

vehicle of the Bauchi State Governor’s wife be parked properly away

from Almakura’s wife vehicle already parked.

The AC who was in khaki uniform was reported to have been infuriated

by the command coming from the plain clothed security official and

allegedly shouted on the SSS man. The SSS man was said to have been

provoked with the outburst of the AC and in turn rained abuse on the

Policeman and also slapped him twice.

“The AC didn’t take it kindly to the insult and gave the SSS man a dirty

Slap that was the genesis fighting each other,”the witness said.

According to the witness, some policemen believed to be the AC

subordinates joined the scuffle , beating the SSS man almost to a

Pulp saying he an illiterate because he was suppose to notice that he is a high ranking police officer.

A senior police officer who smart was reported to have immediately taken away

the pistol belonging to the AC in order to prevent any accidental

gunshot.

“The fight was getting out of hand and there was confusion every where

said the witnessed “ Luckily, the men of the NSCDC intervened and

separated the fighting policeman and the DSS before causing further

breakdown of law and order in the Emits palace.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Police Public Relations Officer

(PPRO) DSP Kamal Mohammed Datti did not succeed several calls made to

his mobile phone were not returned while he also did not reply to a

text sent to his phone number.