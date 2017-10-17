DSS, Police Clash At Emirs Palace
…during Northern Governors wives visit to the monarch
From Yahaya Audu, Bauchi
The courtesy call by the Northern Governors Wives Forum (NGWF) on the
Emir of Bauchi Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu on Tuesday was almost marred
following a clash between a top police officer and an official of the
Department of State Security (DSS) at the emir’s palace.
Our correspondent gathered that a fierce fight broke out between an Assistant
Commissioner of Police ACP (names withheld) with the Bauchi State
command and an official of the DSS attached to wife of the Governor of
Nasarawa State, Hajiya Mairo Almakura.
It was learnt that the ugly fight took place inside the compound of
the Emir’s palace when the Emir was already seated and receiving his
August guests in his expansive chamber.
An eye witness who pleaded anonymity said the fight started when the
DSS man attached to Almakura’s wife allegedly demanded that the
vehicle of the Bauchi State Governor’s wife be parked properly away
from Almakura’s wife vehicle already parked.
The AC who was in khaki uniform was reported to have been infuriated
by the command coming from the plain clothed security official and
allegedly shouted on the SSS man. The SSS man was said to have been
provoked with the outburst of the AC and in turn rained abuse on the
Policeman and also slapped him twice.
“The AC didn’t take it kindly to the insult and gave the SSS man a dirty
Slap that was the genesis fighting each other,”the witness said.
According to the witness, some policemen believed to be the AC
subordinates joined the scuffle , beating the SSS man almost to a
Pulp saying he an illiterate because he was suppose to notice that he is a high ranking police officer.
A senior police officer who smart was reported to have immediately taken away
the pistol belonging to the AC in order to prevent any accidental
gunshot.
“The fight was getting out of hand and there was confusion every where
said the witnessed “ Luckily, the men of the NSCDC intervened and
separated the fighting policeman and the DSS before causing further
breakdown of law and order in the Emits palace.
Efforts to get the reaction of the Police Public Relations Officer
(PPRO) DSP Kamal Mohammed Datti did not succeed several calls made to
his mobile phone were not returned while he also did not reply to a
text sent to his phone number.
Hadiza Abubakar told the monarch that the north is left behind in
education, health and other economic activities and called for support
from traditional rulers and the government to continue their quota to
address the backwardness of the region.
The governors wives who were at the palace for the courtesy call on
the monarch included that of Kogi, Borno, Gombe, Sokoto, Nassarawa,
Niger, Zamfara, Bauchi and Kebbi.
The governors’ wives were led on the visit to the traditional ruler by
the newly elected Chairperson of the NGWF and wife of the Bauchi State
Governor, Hajia Hadiza Mohammed in company with nine northern
governors’ wives.
Hajia Abubakar who was elected at the Yankari Games Reserves and
Resort on Monday during the forum’s meeting, took over the rein of
leadership of the NGWF from wife of the Zamfara State Governor Asma’u
Abdul’aziz Yari Abubakar.
She lamented that drug abuse was ravaging youth of the region saying
that spouses of governors on their own have initiated programmes aimed
at tackling the menace of drug abuse.
The NGWF Chairperson then appealed to traditional institutions to
support the forum in their efforts to assist women and children.
She said: “We discussed yesterday (Monday October 16) on the way
forward particular for the girl child education among other issues of
women, children, youth and how to support our husbands to achieve
their mandate to the people”.
In his response, Dr Rilwanu Adamu appreciated the wives of the
governor for their supportive role in uniting northern Nigeria.