Facts have emerged on how Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa and his Principal Secretary, Hilary Ibegbulam, who doubles as his ‘Killer Squad’, have recruited and concluded all plans to sponsor a mass protest against his predecessor, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, the immediate past Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozorie Macaulay and former government officials who served under Uduaghan’s administration.

Investigations revealed that Okowa and Ibegbulam have printed over 3, 000 T-Shirts, posters and banners depicting former governor Uduaghan in bad light while arrangements of the protest is been coordinated by governor Okowa’s unofficial media aide and well known serial ‘Blackmailer/Extortionist, called Mister blogger ….

In a press statement released and signed by governor Okowa’s unofficial media aide and serial ‘Blackmailer/Extortionist, Mister Blogger, the planned sponsored mass protest which shall attract other hired protesters from outside the shores of Nigeria will be carried out in no distance time.

According to the statement, “Patriots, 3000 T-shirts have been printed abroad with banners designed in USA for the day. Yours faithfully and the Nigerian team have gotten hold of 2000 T-shirts already sent from abroad. Press Briefing will take place at Ladi kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotel, Abuja with live coverage by a National Television. The protest to EFCC and Aso Rock will also be covered and stream live to everyone across the globe. Five TV stations including two international media have agreed to broadcast the event to the world. Nigeria major Online News Websites are not left out. It’s a day for the media as we hold the first of its kind”.

“There will be simultaneous protests across US, UK, Spain and Switzerland. Deltans should brace up for the mother of all protests that will take place at EFCC Headquarters, Abuja, Aso Rock and APC Headquarters as well as Delta State Government House and streets in the state. Deltans in Diaspora have bought their tickets to come home for the protest. Some Europeans and Americans who believe in our Anti-Corruption crusade are coming with them. There will also be protests to UK High Commission and American Embassy in Nigeria as well as Switzerland”, Okowa unofficial media aide stated.

Governor Okowa’s unofficial media aide had confided in some close associates of his that the governor and his Principal Secretary have budgeted over N300, 000 million to pursue the project.

It would be recalled that on resumption of office as Governor of Delta state, Okowa indicted former governor Uduaghan of plunging the state into a whopping debt profile of over N600 billion which later turned out to be lie and since then Okowa has allegedly vowed to bring down Uduaghan through all means.

It was gathered that the offence of former governor Uduaghan and others was the massive weight they threw behind another Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate against him (Okowa) during the 2015 PDP governorship primaries.

A cross section of Deltans who are aware of Okowa’s planned sponsored mass protest using the well-known blackmailer, have condemned what they described as the blackmailing activities of Mister blogger on highly placed sons and daughters of the state and called on Okowa to as a matter of fact warn and call to order his sponsored “blackmailer and extortionist” and refrain from the unholy habit of tarnishing the good image of some respected and highly placed individuals in the state who have in one way or the other contributed their quota to the development and growth of the state and the nation at large.

In a press statement released by a group called ‘Delta State Political Forum’ signed by its National Coordinator, Chief Odima Afam Chukwu, the Secretary-General, Chief Ororo Dave Ogheneovo and the Publicity Secretary, Comrade Odume Val Odume and made available to media men in Asaba condemned in its entirety the planned sponsored protest against the former Chief Executive Officer of the state.

The group while warning Okowa to call to order his mad dog, noted “It is no longer news that, the Mister blogger …, was sometime in 2014 arrested by the operatives of Department of State Security (DSS) on the instructions of the former governor of Niger state, Babangida Aliyu whom he had travelled to blackmail far away in Minna and extorted from him a whopping sum of N50 million where luck ran against him and was arrested, paraded in the presence of both the print and electronic media and detained for several weeks before he was let off the hook through the assistance of Okowa who was then a member of the upper legislature.

“For how long shall we continue to fold our hands and watch this sponsored blackmailer destroy the good image of our sons and daughters all in the name of fighting corruption? Is Okowa and his Principal Secretary clean, are they saints? We have decided also that henceforth, we shall carry out an aggressive campaign of calumny against Okowa who is preparing for a second tenure and let’s see who will blinks first. We have prepared some petitions on this blackmailer to security agents within the state and Abuja let’s see how far he can run. He can run but cannot hide”, the statement adds.

A top government official serving in the cabinet of Okowa and victim of Mister blogger …’s blackmail, revealed how Okowa and his Principal Secretary have continued to sponsor the notorious blackmailer and extortionist, using his blackmail tool to blackmail and tarnish the image of former governor Uduaghan, former SSG, Macaulay and former government officials who served under Uduaghan’s administration as well as persons tagged enemies of Okowa.

According to the top government official, “In the midst of financial crunch, Okowa and Ibegbulem still pumped money running into millions of naira to …, lodged him in five star hotels in the state. About a year ago, Okowa singlehandedly sponsored …’s pregnant fiancee to abroad to deliver. Mr. Blogger is a known blackmailer and extortionist working for my boss and his Principal Secretary. Once you can bribe him with certain amount of money, he declares you untouchable and shower encomiums on you.

“We have seen where my boss, the governor and his Principal Secretary have released classified documents concerning the past Uduaghan administration to the Blogger which he has used to write series of petitions to relevant anti-graft agencies where a kill and divide deal was entered into between the Blogger and operatives of anti-graft agencies. Okowa’s grouse is that Uduaghan and some of his cabinet members fought against his governorship candidacy as a result he will continue to unleash the Blogger on Uduaghan and others.

“If you can still remember, because of the grouse, my boss, governor Okowa have to raise the alarm that Uduaghan, mercilessly looted the state treasury and left a debt profile of over N600 billion which later turned out to be a ruse. …, is always afraid of only the dreaded people that he has attempted to blackmail and extort who have vowed to bury him alive should he try any nonsense with them…., will always spare you once you are ready to play ball but if you are not ready to play ball, he blackmails and tarnish your image you have taken your time to build for years.

“Former governor Uduaghan was the same person who singlehandedly assisted …’s sister In-law into the prestigious Access Bank Training School and she was eventually confirmed as a staff but because former governor Uduaghan has refused to pay a blackmailer (…), he has continued to dance to the tunes of his sponsors by continuous blackmailing and tarnishing the image of Uduaghan and others. No one is safe with a blackmailer, even his sponsors aren’t safe too but he forgot to know what his sponsors can do to him should he turn against them when his job is finished.

“It was the same Uduaghan who used his personal money and state funds and instruments to back rolled the 2015 governorship election of Okowa against all odds. Don’t forget also that Okowa has been in government in the state right from 1998 and he served as Secretary to the State Government under the first tenure of former governor Uduaghan before going to the senate. So, by implication, there is no way anyone will tag Uduaghan as a corrupt man without also mentioning Okowa too. You don’t throw stones when you are in a glass house”, the official noted.

In what looks like confirmation to his ill-gotten proceeds from blackmailing and extortion business, self-styled Mister blogger …, had boasted that, “I can proudly beat my chest that I have choice lands in some states, I can stand head tall to say that the cars I drive and properties I developed and still developing were acquired through my efforts”.

Meanwhile, it was reliably gathered that, the incessant blackmail of former governor Uduaghan and others is however not unconnected to the continued refusal of former governor Uduaghan to dance to the millions of naira bribe demands by Mister blogger ….