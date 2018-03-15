DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Southeast At Risk Of Becoming A Minority – APGA Scribe

By Austin Echefu

The State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Imo State, Dr George Nkwoji, has expressed concern over the low turnout of the people of the Southeast in the ongoing voters registration ahead of the 2019 general election, lamenting that the zone stands the risk of becoming a minority group in the country.

Speaking during a sensitization rally in Emekuku in Owerri North LGA, the State Publicity Secretary of the party, described the low turnout in the zone as appalling, noting that the recent population of registered voters in the Southeast region as published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) leaves much to be desired.

The APGA state Publicity Secretary lamented that going by the INEC figures zone by zone, it appears that the Southeast that used to be the first in the scheme of things is now the last, and by implications becoming a minority group in Nigeria.

He added that the low turnout was possible due to the nonchalant attitude of the Igbo towards national issues, especially in performing civic responsibilities like the ongoing voter registration exercise, and census.

According to Dr Nkwoji, the Igbo appear to have no negotiation powers anymore and as a matter of fact may no longer have the force to reflect on critical national issues and decisions, adding that the figures as released by INEC indicates that the Southeast is 8,146, 833, South-South: 10,676,957, South West: 14,220, 569, Northeast:9,325, 647, Northcentral:11,157, 988 and Northwest: 18, 033850.

APGA further condemned the lackadaisical attitude of the people of the Southeast region which he noted has suddenly accorded the people a low population figure that does not reflect and represent the correct position and population of the people.

He also called on Ndigbo to wake up and be alive to their civic responsibilities, insisting that the people should continue to register and collect their PVCs since the exercise is ongoing, in order to salvage the situation.