South/East Elders Forum Did Not Endorse Buhari – Ikedife

By Okey Maduforo, Awka

Against reports yesterday that the South East Elders Forum has

endorsed the second term ambition of President Muhammadu Buhari, the

body yesterday described as untrue and false that it has endorsed the

candidacy of the President.

Similarly the organization further contended that in the surd meeting

at Enugu – Enugu State Capital, the issue of endorsing any

presidential aspirant or candidate was not in the agenda and was never

discussed.

According to the convener of the meeting and former President General

of Ohaneze “the South East Elders Forum held its meeting in Enugu

State Capital of which I am the convener and the issue of endorsing

anybody was not even in the meeting agenda and was not even

discussed”.

“So we are surprised at report in some National dualities that we have

endorsed Buhari which is false and we have not endorsed anybody.

I can read to you the resolution reached at our meeting and tread thus:

That the meeting supports fully the move by APC party led Federal

Government’s to engage in restructuring the polity. We urge that

exercise must be far reaching and involve a cross section of Nigerians

and not members of one political party only.

We strongly object to establishment of Cattle Colonies or Grazing

reserves in South East political zone.

We urge the Federal Government to be pro-active in stopping

immediately the gun wielding Herdsmen who sack communities and

villages in various parts of the country.

We urge the Federal Government of President Muhammed Buhari to

continue the good job it is doing in its fight against corruption.

However there should be no sacred cows.

We Urge the Federal Government to ensure equitable distribution of

appointments, patronages and amenities in the whole country. This will

help entrench sense of belonging.

So we urge the public to discountenance have reports, because even

Buhari himself have not told anyone that he wants to contest again.