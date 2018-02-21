South/East Elders Forum Did Not Endorse Buhari – Ikedife
By Okey Maduforo, Awka
Against reports yesterday that the South East Elders Forum has
endorsed the second term ambition of President Muhammadu Buhari, the
body yesterday described as untrue and false that it has endorsed the
candidacy of the President.
Similarly the organization further contended that in the surd meeting
at Enugu – Enugu State Capital, the issue of endorsing any
presidential aspirant or candidate was not in the agenda and was never
discussed.
According to the convener of the meeting and former President General
of Ohaneze “the South East Elders Forum held its meeting in Enugu
State Capital of which I am the convener and the issue of endorsing
anybody was not even in the meeting agenda and was not even
discussed”.
“So we are surprised at report in some National dualities that we have
endorsed Buhari which is false and we have not endorsed anybody.
I can read to you the resolution reached at our meeting and tread thus:
That the meeting supports fully the move by APC party led Federal
Government’s to engage in restructuring the polity. We urge that
exercise must be far reaching and involve a cross section of Nigerians
and not members of one political party only.
We strongly object to establishment of Cattle Colonies or Grazing
reserves in South East political zone.
We urge the Federal Government to be pro-active in stopping
immediately the gun wielding Herdsmen who sack communities and
villages in various parts of the country.
We urge the Federal Government of President Muhammed Buhari to
continue the good job it is doing in its fight against corruption.
However there should be no sacred cows.
We Urge the Federal Government to ensure equitable distribution of
appointments, patronages and amenities in the whole country. This will
help entrench sense of belonging.
So we urge the public to discountenance have reports, because even
Buhari himself have not told anyone that he wants to contest again.