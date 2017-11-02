SOS On System Collapse And Visa Crisis In Nigerian Embassy USA

The Honorable Minister for Foreign Affairs

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Abuja, Nigeria

November 1, 2017

Dear Minister,

SOS ON SYSTEM COLLAPSE AND VISA CRISIS IN NIGERIAN EMBASSY USA

Greetings from Washington.

I write to convey to you a critical emergency with regard to the visa

situation in Nigeria’s diplomatic missions in the US brought to my

attention by affected citizens. The resulting system failures are

endangering the well being of thousands of Nigerians who are planning

to travel to Nigeria for the upcoming Christmas holiday and couldn’t

possibly have happened at a worse time.

In particular, reports reaching us indicate that:

1. DISRUPTIVE INTRODUCTION OF FLAWED NEW VISA PROCESS

Without any significant advance notice or prior sensitization, the

Nigerian government decided to consolidate visa processing into one

independent contractor to service the entire 50 states of the US home

to over 1 million Nigerian citizens. This negates the very purpose for

having consulates in New York and Atlanta which are major population

centers for Nigerians in Diaspora. Indeed during Vice President

Osinbajo’s townhall meeting with Nigerians in Diaspora in October last

year, citizens in Houston asked for a consulate there as well. Rather

than bring government closer to the people, this action has taken

government and consular services farther away from them.

2. QUESTIONABLE EXCLUSIVE VISA PROCESSING CONTRACTOR

There are also questions as to why one solitary company would be

tasked with such an onerous responsibility normally serviced by duly

trained and paid diplomats and support staff for years. It is clear

that this organization neither has the capacity nor geographic

footprint to properly serve the needs of visa applicants in the US.

Worse still, the identities and personal data of applicants will now

be in the hands of unknown private individuals.

3. TEDIOUS INTRODUCTION OF BIOMETRICS

Worse still, a biometric requirement has apparently been introduced

for intending visitors to Nigeria. This means that applicants now have

to travel from Los Angeles to Washington (the equivalent of flying

from Lagos to London) just to apply for a Nigerian visa. This is not

only an onerous but an absurd situation that will only cause more

hardship on citizens and potential investors. It should be noted that

while citizens had to travel for passport biometrics, they had the

option of three US locations (Atlanta, Washington and New York) to go

to. if they couldn’t travel, the fall back option was to apply for a

visa which didn’t require their physical presence. This current

situation has deprived Nigerians of affordable visa application

options without needless travel.

4. DYSFUNCTION AND LACK OF CAPACITY OF THE OIS CONTRACTOR

The company exclusively contracted to process visas in the US has been

overwhelmed and unprofessional. Callers have been on hold for almost

an hour only to be told to leave a voicemail message and wait for a

return call that may never come. Unlike the embassy which is a known

entity and where there is some form of accountability, there is no

immediate follow up system for the private company OIS. This adds to

delays, frustration and avoidable angst for applicants. Ironically

Vice President Osinbajo had assured of expedited visa processing in 48

hours last year when speaking at an investment forum in Houston Texas.

This situation is quite contrary to the government’s publicly stated

position.

5. SCARCITY OF VISA STAMPS AND PASSPORT BOOKLETS

There are reportedly few passport booklets or no visa stamps for

issuance even if all the above dysfunctionalities were addressed. This

is scandalous, outrageous and unacceptable on any level. Citizens are

asking for the globally recognized identity and nationality tender.

This is the most basic of services every country must render to its

citizens in the global community. Besides that this is not a free

service. Nigerians are paying for this document. More so citizens in

Diaspora are paying for the passport in dollars at a higher rate than

their counterparts at home. How Nigeria could fail in this minimum

service delivery obligation to provide paid for passports is shocking,

appalling and unconscionable.

Accordingly we respectfully demand the following to be done by your

ministry with immediate effect:

1. REVERT TO STATUS QUO

Suspend the exclusive contract given to OIS to process all visa

applications in the USA and revert to the status quo. It is to be

noted that prior to this OIS contract, visas were processing smoothly

on a 5-day turn around and the embassy in Washington provided a

business center for citizens to use during the tenure of the late

ambassador Odufoye.

2. CANCEL BIOMETRICS

Cancel the requirement for biometric processing for visa applicants in

the US. In the first place Nigerian citizens apply for visas on US

passports should not be subjected to biometrics requirements just to

go home. If it is imperative for non-Nigerians, the data capture can

be done on arrival in Nigeria.

3. PROVIDE BOOKLETS

Provide adequate supplies of passport booklets and visa stamps for US

missions consular services. In the event that these are unavailable,

there should be a back up system to prevent citizens from being

stranded.

4. EXTEND PASSPORTS BY RENEWAL

Reintroduce old passport book renewals for 5 years for Nigerians in

Diaspora. The government of Nigeria inexplicably eliminated the

practice of renewing expired passports for an additional 5 years

totaling 10 years of longevity as is the norm with US passports.

However now a booklet expires at 5 years and a new booklet has to be

acquired and biometrics repeated. Since Nigeria serially fails to

provide adequate booklets abroad, it behooves the government to extend

the life and validity of an expired passport for an additional 5 years

(totaling 10 years of longevity)

5. AUTOMATIC VISA ON ARRIVAL

Allow automatic visa on arrival for Nigerians traveling home on

foreign passports. Nigerians returning home should not be put through

obstacles to achieve that.

6. INVESTIGATE THE DISRUPTIVE CHANGE

Investigate how and why such a disruptive change was done without wide

sensitization and consultation with stakeholders in the Diaspora and

in particular the suspicious exclusive contract with OIS.

Hon. Minister, Nigerians in Diaspora remit billions of dollars into

the economy annually. In 2015, the amount remitted to Nigeria was $21

billion projected to rise to $22 billion this year making Nigeria the

6th largest beneficiary of Diaspora remittances in the world. Kindly

note that:

1. Nigerian Diaspora remittance exceeds Nigeria’s annual national

budget (which is even a deficit budget requiring loan-financing)

2. Nigerian Diaspora’s $22 billion capital infusion into the Nigerian

economy this year at $1=N360 is much more valuable than in the 2015

injection of $21 billion at $1=N197

3. Nigerian Diaspora remittance helped stabilize the economy from

capital flight ocassioned by looting, recession, and investor

disinvestments

Hon. minister, the contributions from Diaspora is more than the $22

billion cited above as citizens return with cash, goods, projects and

other value added resources and human capital which is not easily

quantifiable. Any obstructions in the path of visiting Nigerians apart

from being morally reprehensible is also self-economic sabotage.

Nigerians in Diaspora are Nigeria’s number one tourism dollars source

and the country’s largest non-oil forex earner. While Diasporans have

no voting powers, they should at least not be disallowed basic travel

documents. Besides the economic importance, I am constrained to write

this urgent SOS to you due to a bereavement of a Diasporan who has

been unable to obtain travel documents to return home for her mother’s

burial. Culturally, this is abominable.

Kindly do your utmost to resolve this unbecoming situation.

Kind regards,

Emmanuel Ogebe

Managing Partner

US Nigeria Law Group

Washington DC

USA

https://www.facebook.com/ USNigerialaw/