Soon In Benue, No TIN, No Business…BIRS Boss

From Msughsgima Andrew, Makurdi

The Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) has disclosed plans to ensure that only individuals and corporate organisations with valid Tax Identification Number (TIN) would be certified fit to do business transactions in the state.

BIRS Acting Executive Chairman, Mr. Terzungwe Atser who stated this at a meeting with leadership of the National Union of Road Transport (NURTW), in Makurdi said TIN will soon become identity card for Nigerians like the National Identity and Permanent Voters Card.

“Very soon in Benue State, you will not do any business with us if you do not have a TIN. This would be extended to other areas like bank account opening or any other transaction.

“We shall extend it to include every other payment with BIRS. For this reason, we are creating a sustainable data base that will benefit individuals and business owners in the state”.

Speaking further, Mr. Atser said though, “nothing about tax should be outside the law, but I chose not to put the law before you the Union members but I want to first interact with you, then we reach a common position on how best to ensure that you collect taxes for government”.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant, Media & Publicity, Mr Dennis Mernyi, Mr Atser noted that although, tax collectors are not loved in any society, “I want to do my job very easy with you people. I don’t want tax payers to hate me and continue running away from me. So I chose to interact with all our stakeholders to ensure that you know reasons why it’s your duty to pay taxes.

National leader of the Union, Comrade Buga Abuur commended the current BIRS leadership headed by Mr. Atser for recognising the Union and accepting to partner with it to achieve targeted revenue generation in the state.

He also expressed gratitude that the union is now officially been granted the responsibility to collect taxes on behalf of government.

“We are ready to partner with BIRS in revenue collection and possibly block all leakages that is milking the state dry” he said.