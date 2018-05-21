DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Soludo Wants 5 VPs, 6-Year Single Term For Nigerian Presidents

A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Charles Soludo has advocated a single tenure of six years for the nation’s president.

He stated this on Monday during the South East Summit on Restructuring Nigeria in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

“The tenure of office of the President shall be a single term of six years,” he said.

“There shall be five Vice Presidents. One from each of the six geopolitical zones.”

Soludo’s comments further reawaken the calls made by prominent Nigerians for restructuring Africa’s most populous nations.

Source: Daily Trust