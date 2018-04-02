DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

No fewer than 16 persons have lost their lives as Boko Haram unleashed their mayhem in Maiduguri, the Borno State Capital on Sunday night.

The Deputy Director Public Relations, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, regretted that one soldier with 15 other civilians were killed as troops of the Lafiya Dole deployed battled hard to foil the attack in the Cashew Plantation around Bille Shuwa and Alikaranti villages of the state.

“Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in the Cashew Plantation around Bille Shuwa and Alikaranti villages quashed an attempt by Boko Haram terrorists to penetrate Maiduguri metropolis yesterday at about 8.10 pm,” he said in a statement.

“Sadly, 15 persons including a soldier have so far been confirmed dead in the encounter, while about 83 persons who suffered varying degrees of injuries are receiving due medical attention.”

According to Nwachukwu, the troops succeeded in killing six of the terrorists and neutralised seven suicide bombers in the encounter.

“The Nigerian Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal team detonated two IED vests recovered from the killed suicide bombers Beaten by the troops and unable to force their way into the metropolis, the insurgents retreated and callously resorted to attacking locals who, reacting to the encounter were fleeing in confusion from Bille Shuwa and Alkaranti villages with Person-Borne Improvised Explosive Device.”

He also explained that gallant troops also recovered two AK 47 rifles and two Magazine after resisting the insurgents.

The latest attack in the troubled north-eastern state comes 48 hours after a similar attack on Friday killed one person and injured 13 persons.