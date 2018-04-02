DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

My attention has been drawn to a publication and electronic broadcasts attributed to the Minister of information, Mr. Lai Mohammed, listing persons connected with PDP considered to have ‘looted’ various sums from government treasury. And that such sums have been recovered from them. On account of my background, I am normally taciturn. But cannot keep silent against such weighty unfounded allegation.

2. Not surprisingly, my name was smuggled to the list, against a whooping ‘loot’ of N7Billion. I understand, Amb Godknows Igali was dragged in last minute, to create the needed effect. Afterall, “he’s one of Jonathan’s main men”!.

3. For the avoidance of doubt, this is totally false; as no amount whatsoever has been recovered from me or traced to me. Indeed, N7billion recovered from which accounts, which banks and when?

4. My life has been an open book of distinguished Public Service in Diplomatic Service, Scholarship and Administration. In all places were I had served, the records are there for all to see. I continue to stand tall and remain undaunted. I am of modest background and very simple lifestyle. I am extremely contented and awesomely grateful to God.

5. I should lament, that this is the third time this government has hit the headlines, with such negative news about me, since 2016. Coincidentally, all the three occasions were during festive periods. Most prominent is the tale of 45 SUVs supposedly found in my compound, which everyone now knows was a fabrication and fake news.

6. It is now common knowledge that the vehicles in question were left–overs from the erstwhile Jonathan-Sambo Campaign bought with a bank loan and confiscated from the premises of a known business concern that is not connected whatsoever with me. The loan is now being recovered forcefully and perhaps being termed a ‘loot’.

7. With President Goodluck Jonathan’s loss of the election and peaceful exit from office in 2015, I knew that some of us close to him, especially me, will suffer and carry lots of crosses. So they have continued to pursue without relenting. Yes, some of us are victims and scapegoats. Its all obscene, unfair and ungodly! But then, these and many more afflictions will come like floods and pass. There is nothing new under the sun. So it is well, indeed!