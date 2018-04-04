DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Slavery, Intimidation And Corruption In Fidelity Bank PLC: DSS And Their Excesses

from Ikenna Samuelson Iwuoha

My nature as a socio-political crusader does not allow me to keep

quiet when things are going wrong in my environment, especially when

innocent members of the society are unduly being punished; perhaps

because they have nobody to speak for them.

Few days ago, I gave a hint on my facebook wall that I would be

exposing the dirty deals of a new generation bank and the excesses of

the Department of State Security (DSS), who has today become a tool in

the hands of some so called highly placed Nigerians to dehumanize and

torture innocent Citizens of this country.

The despicable activities of Operatives of the Department of State

Security(DSS) has therefore made me to conclude that the Security

outfit is a criminal organization used by highly placed people in this

country to intimidate any member/members of the public who is/are

perceived as an obstacle to their inglorious quest for questionable

wealth, position and power.

THE SYNOPSIS OF THE MATTER:

Sometime in January 2016, Fidelity Bank Plc. placed three staff of the

Bank on suspension without pay for a period of six (6) months, and

they were still directed to be coming to work to render services to

the Bank. Shockingly and surprisingly, the suspension became prolonged

and lasted till December 2017. This means these staff were made to

work without pay for a period of twenty-three (23) months, which in

unheard of in any corporate establishment in any part of the world and

is tantamount to modern day slavery.

However, due to their excruciating and biting pains and sufferings in

the hands of Fidelity Bank, these Staff in August 2017 (20 months in

suspension) approached an International and United Nations Affiliated

Human Rights Organization, called World Humanity Commission (WHC) to

help them out of their predicament. The Organization relying on the

Freedom of Information Act, wrote a letter on the 21/08/2017

requesting Fidelity Bank for information on the affected Staff and

other teething matters in the Bank. The Bank acknowledged receipt of

the letter but failed to respond to the issues raised therein. The

Organization also wrote a reminder on then 27/09/17 to the bank, and

simultaneously, an online news tabloid published the story. This time

around, the Bank quickly reinstated the staff but seized the 23 months

arrears of their salaries and emoluments. The attitude of the Bank

prompted the United Nations affiliated Human Rights Organization to

write a third letter on the 05/02/18 urging Fidelity Bank to do the

needful and release the seized arrears of salaries and emoluments of

the re-instated staff.

The Bank complied and released the funds, which was the arrears of

salaries and emoluments..

However, sometime towards the end of February 2018, in what appears

to be a vendetta by the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive

Officer of the Bank, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, one of the affected staff

that worked at the Aba (Abia State) Branch, known as Mr. Emeka was

suddenly terminated from the job without any reason. The following

week being Friday March 2, 2018 precisely, the other affected staff

Mr. Ugochukwu Michael Nwankwere that works at the Douglas Road Owerri

Branch of the Bank was abducted by Officers of the Department of State

Security (DSS), at the instance of the GMD/CEO, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo,

based on trumped up (spurious) charges of “threat” to his life. What

is so appalling in this matter is the fact that the DSS did not follow

due process in the arrest of this staff by at least formally writing

the Bank to release the affected staff. Rather, the GMD/CEO directed

the Douglas Road Branch Manager of the Bank, one Mr. Nnamdi Anyakoha

to lure the staff to the Owerri Office of the DSS, where he was

arrested on that fateful day. Also, on Thursday March 8, 2018, the DSS

arrested in Aba Mr. Emeka, the sacked Aba branch Staff of the Bank.

Let me at this point state clearly that the matter in question is not

within the jurisdiction of the DSS, as “threat” to the life of the

GMD/CEO does not bother on matters of National Security, which is

within the jurisdiction of the DSS. In this case, it appears that a

highly revered law Enforcement Agency like the DSS is being used by

GMD/CEO to do a hatchet/mercenary job. This is most unfortunate for

our country. These staff have remained in DSS custody since the 2nd

and 8th of March 2018 respectively till date. The DSS has consistently

abused their fundamental Human Rights by denying them contact with

their lawyers and access to members of their families. Therefore, the

said arrest and continued illegal detention of these staff by the DSS

is unlawful and a complete gross violation of their fundamental Human

rights.

The above narrative is the synopsis (summary) of the trials, travails,

slavery and indeed persecution of Mr. Ugochukwu Michael Nwankwere and

Mr. Emeka in the hands of Fidelity Bank Plc and the compromised DSS.

Nevertheless, OJIMADUEKWU SOLICITORS, counsel to one of the detained

bank Staff had made several efforts, to see Mr. Ugochukwu Michael

Nwankwere (their client) at the DSS office to no avail.

This prompted them to write a letter to the Branch Manager (Mr. Nnamdi

Anyakoha) of Fidelity Bank Plc. (Douglas Road Branch, Owerri – Imo

State) on the 13th of March 2018, demanding for the immediate

production of Mr. Ugochukwu Michael Nwankere. The Legal Firm which

wrote under the caption, ABUSE OF OFFICE, EXTORTION, KIDNAP AND

POSSIBLE MURDER OF MR. UGOCHUKWU NWANKWERE stated “we were reliably

informed that your antagonism for our client stemmed from the fact

that you felt threatened that he may take your position as manager,

especially as you had perform badly since the last few years, with

your Branch unable to post profit. As a result, you devised several

methods of intimidating, harassing and attacking our client in Order

to Cow and force him to resign from his job”.

OJIMADUEKWU SOLICITORS continued, “We were reliably informed that

when our client was reinstated and paid arrears of his salaries and

emoluments after going on suspension without pay, you lured him to

follow you for “marketing” to an undisclosed location and returned

after several hours without him”. Unquote. This letter which was

copied to the following (1) Chief Judge of Imo State (2) Assistant

Inspector General of Police, Zone 9, Umuahia – Abia State (3) Imo

State Commissioner of Police (4) Director, Department of State

Security (DSS)Imo State (5) GMD/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc. was signed by

the Principal Counsel of OJIMADUEKWU SOLICITORS, O. O. Ajoku Esq.

Obviously, Fidelity Bank Plc. has been in disarray since the receipt

of the said letter, because it knows that the bubble would burst on

the true activities going on in the bank. While the legal firm has the

capacity to tackle the bank, let me inform the global audience that

Fidelity Bank Plc. and its top management are reportedly involved in

so many fraudulent activities that decisive actions should be taken

against it.

There are evidences of massive corruption and administrative

malfeasance going on in the bank, which will definitely attract the

Central Bank of Nigeria’s sanction on the Bank through the dissolution

of the present Board of Directors and Management.

Consequently, the following should be noted.

(1) The Central Bank of Nigeria should investigate the process for

which the sum of over 7 billion naira was frittered away as a

purported loan granted to spurious companies of which it is alleged

that the Group Managing Director Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo has substantial

links. This huge loss is jeopardizing shareholders investments, and as

such should be investigated thoroughly by Anti-graft agencies.

(2) Investigation into why there is delay in the payment of staff

benefits such as Gratuities and Pensions.

(3) Review of cases of staff sacked wrongfully, their reinstatement,

payment of salary arrears and promotion to the next officer level as

compensation. For instance, the case of Mr. Onwumere Ikechi David, an

Executive Trainee (ET) who was wrongfully sacked on the 20th of June

2017 for processing a Distributor Finance Loan for a Customer has not

been treated. But Mr. Nnamdi Anyakoha, the Douglas Road Owerri Branch

Manager who ordered him to book the said loan, has not been

disciplined despite his clear breach of the Bank’s Rules and

Regulations.

With proven record of evidence, the Branch Manager of Fidelity Bank

Plc. in Owerri, Mr. Nnamdi Anyakoha has been committing serious

offences without being sanctioned at all. For example, Mr. Nnamdi

Anyakoha is notoriously known to collect bribes from customers before

approving loans for them.

(A) He collected the sum of Five Hundred Thousand naira (N500,000)from

a customer, NICO Investment Ltd. before he approved his loan.

The said customer (NICO Investment Ltd) has refused to pay down the

loan unless Mr. Nnamdi Anyakoha refunds the bribe.

(B) Mr. Nnamdi Anyakoha collected one Hundred and Thirty thousand

naira (N130,000) bribe from another customer, E. C. Amaechi

Enterprises.

(C) When the then Account Officer, Miss Vivian Madubuko, moved to

Heritage Bank Plc and requested her former Bank to Reference her, Mr.

Nnamdi Anyakoha wrote against it. This prompted the lady to report to

the Regional Human Resources Department of the Fidelity Bank Plc.,

then headed by one Mr. Ekene Uwakwe and narrated the bribe story

scandal involving the said Mr. Nnamdi Anyakoha. When Mr. Ekene

contacted and confronted Mr. Anyakoha with the bribe story, he quickly

withdrew his earlier letter and Miss Vivian Madubuko was issued her

reference letter. Miss Vivian Madubuko could be reached on

+2348034997002 for further confirmation.

(D) Again, Mr. Nnamdi Anyakoha collected another bribe of Five Hundred

thousand naira (N500,000) from another Bank customer, E. O. Ekeson

Global Services and that is why the customer has refused to pay down

his loan from the Bank. The account officer, Mr. Emeka Aguwa is also

aware of this.

(E) Another customer, SEROLAK CONCEPTS had to part with the sum of

N300,000 = (Three Hundred Thousand naira) to the same Mr. Nnamdi

Anyakoha before getting his loan. He too has vehemently refused to pay

down the loan for the same reasons.

(F) Mr. Nnamdi Anyakoha gave a loan of N2,000,000 = at 20% interest to

one Mrs. Ugboaku Alaribe (Ugboaku V. Alaribe Ltd) of which the

customer gave him a cheque to that effect. This can be confirmed from

the customer.

(G) Mr. Nnamdi Anyakoha also collected a very huge sum of money

(running in million of naira) from the popular A. O. Emmaco Ltd. (in

Owerri) before he approved his loan. This can be confirmed from the

Managing Director of the Company.

All these gross misconducts have been going on without the Bank

sanctioning Mr. Nnamdi Anyakoha. It is believed that Mr. Anyakoha is

one of the Sacred Cows of the Bank as his Aunt; Barrister Aku P.

Odinkemelu is the Executive Director in charge of the South Region

where he works. This is the main reason why surprisingly, Mr. Anyakoha

could retain his job despite the fact that his Douglas Road Owerri

branch had been posting losses for over five (5) consecutive years,

whereas some other Branch Managers and Account Officers who could not

meet their target within the same period were summarily dismissed.

Indeed, Nepotism has eaten up Fidelity Bank Plc, which is an intrinsic

part of corruption which must/should not be found in a sensitive

business Organization, such as a Bank.

It should be noted that while Mr. Nnamdi Anyakoha is enjoying

Administrative immunity after committing very grievous and heinous

offences another Ex-Staff, Mr. Nweze Agwu Igwe, a Senior Banking

Executive (2) Who had served the Bank meritoriously for over 13

(Thirteen) years was wrongfully terminated from employment merely,

because he was alleged to have collected a paltry sum of one thousand

five hundred naira (1,500) only for an assignment he was scheduled to

do, but was prevented from doing it because he had to rush his sick

child to hospital. And despite the valid medical report he tendered to

prove his claim, Fidelity Bank terminated his job.

It is very unfortunate and indeed shocking to note that the Board of

Directors of Fidelity Bank Plc re-appointed Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwob as the

Group Managing Director for another term under whose watch all the

above listed atrocities, injustices, and corruption occurred. This

clearly goes to show the mindset of the Board of Directors. Let me

therefore use this opportunity to call on the Presidency, the National

Assembly, Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), Economic

and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),

various Civil Society Organizations, National Human Rights Commission

(NHRC), the Media and indeed the reading public to join in this worthy

crusade to expose Fidelity Bank Plc. for what it is; a very corrupt

Organization.

The Central Bank of Nigeria should dispassionately investigate all

these allegations against Fidelity Back Plc. and ensure that Mr.

Nnamdi Okonkwo’s reappointment as the GMD/CEO is not confirmed. Even

at that, honestly, Fidelity Bank Plc. is no longer worthy to remain as

a bank, and as such, Bank Customers should be encouraged to withdraw

their deposits.

From the above information, it is crystal clear why the Department of

State Security (DSS) has shamelessly made itself available to be used

as a witch-hunting tool box to attack, dehumanize, violate the Rights,

intimidate and harass innocent staff of Fidelity Bank Plc. It is

indeed a shame that the DSS has abandoned its primary function of

matters that bother on National Security, only to dabble into internal

crisis of a dis-oriented Bank for pecuniary benefits. The DSS has

continued to detain innocent staff of Fidelity Bank Plc., thereby

violating their Fundamental Human Rights; all in the naked bid to

protect very corrupt and high profile Bank Officials who are neck deep

involved in fraudulent practices.

Enough of these Excesses of the DSS.