Slavery, Intimidation And Corruption In Fidelity Bank PLC: DSS And Their Excesses
from Ikenna Samuelson Iwuoha
My nature as a socio-political crusader does not allow me to keep
quiet when things are going wrong in my environment, especially when
innocent members of the society are unduly being punished; perhaps
because they have nobody to speak for them.
Few days ago, I gave a hint on my facebook wall that I would be
exposing the dirty deals of a new generation bank and the excesses of
the Department of State Security (DSS), who has today become a tool in
the hands of some so called highly placed Nigerians to dehumanize and
torture innocent Citizens of this country.
The despicable activities of Operatives of the Department of State
Security(DSS) has therefore made me to conclude that the Security
outfit is a criminal organization used by highly placed people in this
country to intimidate any member/members of the public who is/are
perceived as an obstacle to their inglorious quest for questionable
wealth, position and power.
THE SYNOPSIS OF THE MATTER:
Sometime in January 2016, Fidelity Bank Plc. placed three staff of the
Bank on suspension without pay for a period of six (6) months, and
they were still directed to be coming to work to render services to
the Bank. Shockingly and surprisingly, the suspension became prolonged
and lasted till December 2017. This means these staff were made to
work without pay for a period of twenty-three (23) months, which in
unheard of in any corporate establishment in any part of the world and
is tantamount to modern day slavery.
However, due to their excruciating and biting pains and sufferings in
the hands of Fidelity Bank, these Staff in August 2017 (20 months in
suspension) approached an International and United Nations Affiliated
Human Rights Organization, called World Humanity Commission (WHC) to
help them out of their predicament. The Organization relying on the
Freedom of Information Act, wrote a letter on the 21/08/2017
requesting Fidelity Bank for information on the affected Staff and
other teething matters in the Bank. The Bank acknowledged receipt of
the letter but failed to respond to the issues raised therein. The
Organization also wrote a reminder on then 27/09/17 to the bank, and
simultaneously, an online news tabloid published the story. This time
around, the Bank quickly reinstated the staff but seized the 23 months
arrears of their salaries and emoluments. The attitude of the Bank
prompted the United Nations affiliated Human Rights Organization to
write a third letter on the 05/02/18 urging Fidelity Bank to do the
needful and release the seized arrears of salaries and emoluments of
the re-instated staff.
The Bank complied and released the funds, which was the arrears of
salaries and emoluments..
However, sometime towards the end of February 2018, in what appears
to be a vendetta by the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive
Officer of the Bank, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, one of the affected staff
that worked at the Aba (Abia State) Branch, known as Mr. Emeka was
suddenly terminated from the job without any reason. The following
week being Friday March 2, 2018 precisely, the other affected staff
Mr. Ugochukwu Michael Nwankwere that works at the Douglas Road Owerri
Branch of the Bank was abducted by Officers of the Department of State
Security (DSS), at the instance of the GMD/CEO, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo,
based on trumped up (spurious) charges of “threat” to his life. What
is so appalling in this matter is the fact that the DSS did not follow
due process in the arrest of this staff by at least formally writing
the Bank to release the affected staff. Rather, the GMD/CEO directed
the Douglas Road Branch Manager of the Bank, one Mr. Nnamdi Anyakoha
to lure the staff to the Owerri Office of the DSS, where he was
arrested on that fateful day. Also, on Thursday March 8, 2018, the DSS
arrested in Aba Mr. Emeka, the sacked Aba branch Staff of the Bank.
Let me at this point state clearly that the matter in question is not
within the jurisdiction of the DSS, as “threat” to the life of the
GMD/CEO does not bother on matters of National Security, which is
within the jurisdiction of the DSS. In this case, it appears that a
highly revered law Enforcement Agency like the DSS is being used by
GMD/CEO to do a hatchet/mercenary job. This is most unfortunate for
our country. These staff have remained in DSS custody since the 2nd
and 8th of March 2018 respectively till date. The DSS has consistently
abused their fundamental Human Rights by denying them contact with
their lawyers and access to members of their families. Therefore, the
said arrest and continued illegal detention of these staff by the DSS
is unlawful and a complete gross violation of their fundamental Human
rights.
The above narrative is the synopsis (summary) of the trials, travails,
slavery and indeed persecution of Mr. Ugochukwu Michael Nwankwere and
Mr. Emeka in the hands of Fidelity Bank Plc and the compromised DSS.
Nevertheless, OJIMADUEKWU SOLICITORS, counsel to one of the detained
bank Staff had made several efforts, to see Mr. Ugochukwu Michael
Nwankwere (their client) at the DSS office to no avail.
This prompted them to write a letter to the Branch Manager (Mr. Nnamdi
Anyakoha) of Fidelity Bank Plc. (Douglas Road Branch, Owerri – Imo
State) on the 13th of March 2018, demanding for the immediate
production of Mr. Ugochukwu Michael Nwankere. The Legal Firm which
wrote under the caption, ABUSE OF OFFICE, EXTORTION, KIDNAP AND
POSSIBLE MURDER OF MR. UGOCHUKWU NWANKWERE stated “we were reliably
informed that your antagonism for our client stemmed from the fact
that you felt threatened that he may take your position as manager,
especially as you had perform badly since the last few years, with
your Branch unable to post profit. As a result, you devised several
methods of intimidating, harassing and attacking our client in Order
to Cow and force him to resign from his job”.
OJIMADUEKWU SOLICITORS continued, “We were reliably informed that
when our client was reinstated and paid arrears of his salaries and
emoluments after going on suspension without pay, you lured him to
follow you for “marketing” to an undisclosed location and returned
after several hours without him”. Unquote. This letter which was
copied to the following (1) Chief Judge of Imo State (2) Assistant
Inspector General of Police, Zone 9, Umuahia – Abia State (3) Imo
State Commissioner of Police (4) Director, Department of State
Security (DSS)Imo State (5) GMD/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc. was signed by
the Principal Counsel of OJIMADUEKWU SOLICITORS, O. O. Ajoku Esq.
Obviously, Fidelity Bank Plc. has been in disarray since the receipt
of the said letter, because it knows that the bubble would burst on
the true activities going on in the bank. While the legal firm has the
capacity to tackle the bank, let me inform the global audience that
Fidelity Bank Plc. and its top management are reportedly involved in
so many fraudulent activities that decisive actions should be taken
against it.
There are evidences of massive corruption and administrative
malfeasance going on in the bank, which will definitely attract the
Central Bank of Nigeria’s sanction on the Bank through the dissolution
of the present Board of Directors and Management.
Consequently, the following should be noted.
(1) The Central Bank of Nigeria should investigate the process for
which the sum of over 7 billion naira was frittered away as a
purported loan granted to spurious companies of which it is alleged
that the Group Managing Director Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo has substantial
links. This huge loss is jeopardizing shareholders investments, and as
such should be investigated thoroughly by Anti-graft agencies.
(2) Investigation into why there is delay in the payment of staff
benefits such as Gratuities and Pensions.
(3) Review of cases of staff sacked wrongfully, their reinstatement,
payment of salary arrears and promotion to the next officer level as
compensation. For instance, the case of Mr. Onwumere Ikechi David, an
Executive Trainee (ET) who was wrongfully sacked on the 20th of June
2017 for processing a Distributor Finance Loan for a Customer has not
been treated. But Mr. Nnamdi Anyakoha, the Douglas Road Owerri Branch
Manager who ordered him to book the said loan, has not been
disciplined despite his clear breach of the Bank’s Rules and
Regulations.
With proven record of evidence, the Branch Manager of Fidelity Bank
Plc. in Owerri, Mr. Nnamdi Anyakoha has been committing serious
offences without being sanctioned at all. For example, Mr. Nnamdi
Anyakoha is notoriously known to collect bribes from customers before
approving loans for them.
(A) He collected the sum of Five Hundred Thousand naira (N500,000)from
a customer, NICO Investment Ltd. before he approved his loan.
The said customer (NICO Investment Ltd) has refused to pay down the
loan unless Mr. Nnamdi Anyakoha refunds the bribe.
(B) Mr. Nnamdi Anyakoha collected one Hundred and Thirty thousand
naira (N130,000) bribe from another customer, E. C. Amaechi
Enterprises.
(C) When the then Account Officer, Miss Vivian Madubuko, moved to
Heritage Bank Plc and requested her former Bank to Reference her, Mr.
Nnamdi Anyakoha wrote against it. This prompted the lady to report to
the Regional Human Resources Department of the Fidelity Bank Plc.,
then headed by one Mr. Ekene Uwakwe and narrated the bribe story
scandal involving the said Mr. Nnamdi Anyakoha. When Mr. Ekene
contacted and confronted Mr. Anyakoha with the bribe story, he quickly
withdrew his earlier letter and Miss Vivian Madubuko was issued her
reference letter. Miss Vivian Madubuko could be reached on
+2348034997002 for further confirmation.
(D) Again, Mr. Nnamdi Anyakoha collected another bribe of Five Hundred
thousand naira (N500,000) from another Bank customer, E. O. Ekeson
Global Services and that is why the customer has refused to pay down
his loan from the Bank. The account officer, Mr. Emeka Aguwa is also
aware of this.
(E) Another customer, SEROLAK CONCEPTS had to part with the sum of
N300,000 = (Three Hundred Thousand naira) to the same Mr. Nnamdi
Anyakoha before getting his loan. He too has vehemently refused to pay
down the loan for the same reasons.
(F) Mr. Nnamdi Anyakoha gave a loan of N2,000,000 = at 20% interest to
one Mrs. Ugboaku Alaribe (Ugboaku V. Alaribe Ltd) of which the
customer gave him a cheque to that effect. This can be confirmed from
the customer.
(G) Mr. Nnamdi Anyakoha also collected a very huge sum of money
(running in million of naira) from the popular A. O. Emmaco Ltd. (in
Owerri) before he approved his loan. This can be confirmed from the
Managing Director of the Company.
All these gross misconducts have been going on without the Bank
sanctioning Mr. Nnamdi Anyakoha. It is believed that Mr. Anyakoha is
one of the Sacred Cows of the Bank as his Aunt; Barrister Aku P.
Odinkemelu is the Executive Director in charge of the South Region
where he works. This is the main reason why surprisingly, Mr. Anyakoha
could retain his job despite the fact that his Douglas Road Owerri
branch had been posting losses for over five (5) consecutive years,
whereas some other Branch Managers and Account Officers who could not
meet their target within the same period were summarily dismissed.
Indeed, Nepotism has eaten up Fidelity Bank Plc, which is an intrinsic
part of corruption which must/should not be found in a sensitive
business Organization, such as a Bank.
It should be noted that while Mr. Nnamdi Anyakoha is enjoying
Administrative immunity after committing very grievous and heinous
offences another Ex-Staff, Mr. Nweze Agwu Igwe, a Senior Banking
Executive (2) Who had served the Bank meritoriously for over 13
(Thirteen) years was wrongfully terminated from employment merely,
because he was alleged to have collected a paltry sum of one thousand
five hundred naira (1,500) only for an assignment he was scheduled to
do, but was prevented from doing it because he had to rush his sick
child to hospital. And despite the valid medical report he tendered to
prove his claim, Fidelity Bank terminated his job.
It is very unfortunate and indeed shocking to note that the Board of
Directors of Fidelity Bank Plc re-appointed Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwob as the
Group Managing Director for another term under whose watch all the
above listed atrocities, injustices, and corruption occurred. This
clearly goes to show the mindset of the Board of Directors. Let me
therefore use this opportunity to call on the Presidency, the National
Assembly, Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), Economic
and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),
various Civil Society Organizations, National Human Rights Commission
(NHRC), the Media and indeed the reading public to join in this worthy
crusade to expose Fidelity Bank Plc. for what it is; a very corrupt
Organization.
The Central Bank of Nigeria should dispassionately investigate all
these allegations against Fidelity Back Plc. and ensure that Mr.
Nnamdi Okonkwo’s reappointment as the GMD/CEO is not confirmed. Even
at that, honestly, Fidelity Bank Plc. is no longer worthy to remain as
a bank, and as such, Bank Customers should be encouraged to withdraw
their deposits.
From the above information, it is crystal clear why the Department of
State Security (DSS) has shamelessly made itself available to be used
as a witch-hunting tool box to attack, dehumanize, violate the Rights,
intimidate and harass innocent staff of Fidelity Bank Plc. It is
indeed a shame that the DSS has abandoned its primary function of
matters that bother on National Security, only to dabble into internal
crisis of a dis-oriented Bank for pecuniary benefits. The DSS has
continued to detain innocent staff of Fidelity Bank Plc., thereby
violating their Fundamental Human Rights; all in the naked bid to
protect very corrupt and high profile Bank Officials who are neck deep
involved in fraudulent practices.
Enough of these Excesses of the DSS.