DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

“Shelve Your Planned Visit To Kano”, Police Tell Kwankwaso

PRESS CONFERENCE BY CP. RABIU YUSUF, psc+

THE COMMISSIONER OF POLICE KANO STATE COMMAND ON FRIDAY 26TH JANUARY, 2018.

Ladies and gentlemen of the Press,

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The attention of Kano State Police Command is drawn to the intended visit to Kano State on 30th January, 2018 by the former Executive Governor of the State and now Distinguished Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District, Eng. Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

There is no doubt, the Senator as a citizen of this Country has the right of freedom of association, assembly and movement. However, credible information at the disposal of the Command reveals that the proposed visit has generated palpable fears in the minds of the people of Kano State. There is apprehension amongst the general populace and the tendency to hijack the visit by some disgruntled politicians or miscreants cannot be ruled out.

Consequent upon this, the urgent need to nip the problem in the bud cannot be over-emphasized. Therefore, any action or inaction by any person or group of persons that may jeopardize the relative peace the State is enjoying must be averted.

On this premise, it is the candid advice of the Command that such a visit to the State should be shelved by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso until the tension generated by the planned visit is doused and security threat neutralized.

The Command will continue to be firm, fair and just in providing a level playing ground for all political gladiators to carry out their political activities without fear of molestation and or intimidation.

Thank you all.

–

CP RABIU YUSUF psc+

COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

KANO STATE COMMAND