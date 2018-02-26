Shell’s Toxic Dump Uncovered in Ogoni Community – Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results Loading ... Loading ... A toxic dump site belonging to the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited has been uncovered in K-Dere community of Ogoniland. Speaking in Bori, headquarters of Khana local government area of Rivers State over the weekend, Publicity Secretary of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke said samples from the site had been tested in a U.K laboratory and the results have confirmed the toxicity of the site.

“We have been briefed by MOSOP leader, Ledum Mitee, on the situation in K-Dere where a toxic dump belonging to Shell had been uncovered. We have also visited the site to see things for ourselves.” Nsuke said

Shell had buried the wastes in the Ogoni community for years.but intense heat forced the buried substance to become exposed late last year prompting community investigation.