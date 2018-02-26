Shell’s Toxic Dump Uncovered in Ogoni Community
DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP
Now Available On:
Shell’s Toxic Dump Uncovered in Ogoni Community
–
Speaking in Bori, headquarters of Khana local government area of Rivers State over the weekend, Publicity Secretary of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke said samples from the site had been tested in a U.K laboratory and the results have confirmed the toxicity of the site.
“We have been briefed by MOSOP leader, Ledum Mitee, on the situation in K-Dere where a toxic dump belonging to Shell had been uncovered. We have also visited the site to see things for ourselves.” Nsuke said
Shell had buried the wastes in the Ogoni community for years.but intense heat forced the buried substance to become exposed late last year prompting community investigation.
Attempts by Shell to cover up were said to have been prevented by local dwellers who insisted on an independent investigation.
Samples were taken to a U.K laboratory and the results confirmed the toxicity of the buried substance.