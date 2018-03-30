The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) says the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria, a subsidiary of Shell International lied about its production capacity in Ogoniland before it shut down operations in 1993.

The Publicity Secretary of MOSOP who made this known during an interactive session with leaders of the National Youth Council of Ogoni People (NYCOP) on Monday, March 26, 2018 in Bori, headquarter of Khana local government area said before Shell shut down its operations in Ogoniland in 1993, the company failed to account for daily output of 157,000 barrels.