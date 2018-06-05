DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Sheikh Gumi Speaks On Saraki, Police Row, Says No Persecution Under Jonathan

Radical Islamic cleric has dropped another bombshell at the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying there was no persecution of perceived opponents under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The Islamic teacher had last week stirred controversy and social media storm when he faulted the EFCC for releasing the mugshots of a former governor of Kaduna State, Ramalan Yero.

Making commentaries during his Ramadan tafsir session on Monday, the scholar said the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, never harassed anybody, suggesting that no persecution or with-hunt of perceived opponents under Mr Jonathan.

“Nobody can point at a single person persecuted by Colonel Sambo [Dasuki],” he said in reference to Mr Jonathan’s administration.

“But today, there are complaints everywhere.

“How could the police invite someone as important as Senate President? It is the police that should meet him because he is the No. 3 citizen in the country.

“We don’t want the estimation of the position [of the Senate President] to be lowered in the eyes of the people.

“Just because of accusation, a person would be persecuted? Just accusation?”

He therefore said Prophet Muhammad enjoined people to give honour to leaders.

“Treat important personalities with honor. If you disgrace them, you are disgracing yourselves. When you lose election you will be treated as such.

“So government must change. There should not be repression against perceived critics.

“This is not how to succeed. Stand by the truth and tell the truth. I always cite examples with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Libya. That is why they suffer the wrath of God. We pray to Allah not to put us in a similar situation,” he added.