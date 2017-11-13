SGF Visits Dr Ekwueme In London Hospital; Conveys President Buhari’s Goodwill Message

State House Press Release

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha has conveyed President Muhammadu Buhari’s goodwill message to former Vice-President, Dr Alex Ekwueme in a London hospital.

Upon approval by President Buhari, Dr Ekwueme was rushed to the hospital in an air ambulance in what was described as a critical condition.

The SGF, who was in London before Dr Ekwueme’s arrival, was received by his spouse, Mrs Helen Ekwueme on behalf of the Ekwueme family.

Mr Mustapha told the Ekwueme family that the President and all Nigerians are praying for the speedy recovery of the elder statesman, adding that he believed that the doctors were doing their best.

GARBA SHEHU

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media and Publicity)

November 13, 2017