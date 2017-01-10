Information reaching 247ureports.com from authoritative sources within the presidency indicates that the President may have had enough of the alleged corruption excesses of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation [SGF] Babachir Lawal. This is as available information reveals the President, General Mohammadu Buhari had requested for the resignation of the SGF shortly after the Federal Executive Council [FEC] meeting held on the first week of January 2017.

The SGF, according to our source, of recent had battled against a slew of allegations of high-ended corruption scandals – of which – documentary evidences pointing to his guilt were damning.

One out of the many corruption allegations which angered the President was the contract for grass-cutting in the north east region negatively impacted by the menace of Boko Haram. The President is said to have conclusive evidence indicating that the SGF was indeed implicated in the said scandal.

According to our source, there were ample documentary evidence showing that monies amounting to the same contract value were to paid into the personal bank account of the SGF by the said firm that got the grass cutting contract. The payments were made in daily batches of N10million until the entire contract sum was reached, and the daily deposits seized. The contract was in excess of N300m.

The President requested for the SGF’s resignation. Our authoritative source revealed that the SGF received the news in shock and was visibly unsettled. “He was not going to accept resignation“. The SGF, in simple language, responded to the president “that he must be mistaken“.

Already, the President is said to be in talks with stakeholders to impress on the SGF to walk away with controversy. 247ureports.com is not certain if the talks have yielded success.

