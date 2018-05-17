DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Septuagenarian Beheaded In Anambra Over Boundary Dispute

By Nedum Noble

The alleged murder of a 73-year man in Akuzor community, Idemili North local government area of Anambra State has heightened tension in the area.

The deceased, Mr Obidiah Nwanegbo Eliaku, was reportedly beheaded in his farm land by unknown persons, following boundary dispute between Akuzor and Oze village in Nkwelle -Ezunaka in Oyi local government area of the state.

247ureports.com gathered that the remains of the deceased was found in the farm with his head allegedly missing.

Meanwhile, the lawyer to the Akuzor village, S. O. Chukwukelu, had petitioned the Inspector General of Police and the state Commissioner of Police to carry out full investigation into the matter.

The state deputy Governor Dr. Nkem Okeke, who is the chairman of the state Boundary Adjustment Committee, had earlier settled the dispute between the two villages, and had directed the secretary to send letters to the warring parties.

The petition by the lawyer, made available to newsmen yesterday in Awka, was equally copied to the Attorney General of the state, the Surveyor General of the state, the Secretary of the boundary Committee, among others.

The petition was entitled, “Urgent need for a written communication to be made to the concerned communities and security agencies over your decision of 18th July, 2017 with respect to the boundary dispute between Akuzor village Nkpor in idemili north LGA and Oze village Nkwelle -Ezunaka in Oyi LGA of Anambra state and also need for the said decision to be Gazetted as a matter of Urgency. ”

According to the petition, “It is our clients specific instruction that despite the decision aforementioned of the state boundary Committee of 18 July, 2017,between Oze village, Nkwelle Ezunaka in Oyi LGA and Akuzor village Nkpor in idemili LGA, some miscreants, mischief makers and unscrupulous members of Oze still go about in total disobedience to your lawful order and decision ”

“They continue to mislead the general public and security agencies with the previous belated letter which was mistakenly written by the secretary of the Committee to the Communities concerned over the matter.

“We want you to use your good office to caution the people of Oze to desist forthwith from acts that will likely cause breach of peace and threat to security of Anambra state.”

Akuzor further called for another letter reflecting the true position of things as highlighted above to the concerned communities and security agencies, in order to forestall probable consequences of the former letter which was only the reintroduction of the long forgotten principle of state of anarchy and survival of the fittest in the state.