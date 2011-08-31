2016 ALL RIGHT RESERVED
jonathan conceded for peace to reign.
visit naijreport.blogspot.com for latest news and lovejoy4.blogspot.com for relationship tips and advice.
WHY JONATHAN CONCEDE DEFEAT.
—–By Comrade Atabala JF.
(08167468127)
The concede of defeat by Goodluck Jonathan has over the last few months have attracted him to international recognition.this is due to his inability to tell the truth on why he conceded defeat.his claim of conceding defeat because Nigeria was at the point of war is a lie.
The reason why he concede defeat easily can be explained through the FOUR(4) VARIABLE axioms of Atabala:-
1.Boko Haram.
2The Chibok girls issue.
3.The emerging economic challenge at that time.
4. The West and Northern conspiracy theory against him.
His inability to face these challenges made him conced defeat,from beginning he never wanted to contest so it was easy for him to concede deafeat.The warnings of Asari and other war lords of the Niger Delta was that,if Jonathan dont win there will be war but,he failed and nothing happened.There would have been no war but,it would have been a case in the supreme court.
Let the truth be known,i comrade Atabala Jf stands for the truth.
salary of the absorped staff in akwa ibom state not paid over 3yrs.
Hon. Leo Ogor, what is your interest in Irri matters because the peace
committe set up to end Irri crisis tend to meet deadlock each time they meet community leaders and palace chiefs.They are always advised to see you Hon. Leo Ogor. Please tell the world if Ole, Ozoro and the just concluded crisis of Uzere met with you before they ended their crisis because Irri crisis started long before the towns mentioned above. Is this how you want to be a speaker by 2015? You also, most high bishop Akina; we now realise that your church is now the palace of Odio Ologbo of irri kingdom and the community town hall too. Recentl, when chieftancy titles were given, you were the one who rub them white chalk. Are you now the community chief priest? You refuse Irri crisis to end for your political interests. If you have forgotten, let us remind you about the 4 people you killed from benin. It was the people of Irri kingdom that saved your life. The people’s houses burnt in the time of your crisis is still there up till now. What progress have you made so far for the people of Irri kingdom that you are decieving them with the name of God. The world sees you. We give you two weeks to end the crisis presently at Irri kingdom or the world will know of what you did to Irri. Are you not old enough to talk to God? Your children look up to you for political chances and have refused to advise you on your wrong doings. They will also be punished for that. Can you remember, when Oziwo was alive, he always advised you that you cannot pray by his side because of the pool of blood on your hands. Why not change towards God as you so claim so that you can see his kingdom.
We are liberate. A select people of Irri Kingdom and we want to be liberated from your shackles. We will do anything to make that possible.
please send to people from delta state and Nigeria as a whole. We need to save Irri and come out of this crisis. It has lasted long enough.
When will the recriutment start
In addition the alleged illegal money collected by Mr. Maduforo John, the accused also collected N20,000 each(for int’l passpot for CAEI training overseas) from young graduates among whom were ONUZURUIKE NDUBUISI JESSE & NNANTA NNENNA. SSS SHLD ACT.
they are just making mouth nothing to show. Nosense.
Govenor of Nasarawa state deserve an award
Shobor Emmanuel
Pursuant to the Federal Government Amnesty Programme, As an Ex-Agitator/ commader of ZION Gorillar Freedom Fighters located at Ughelli creeek, i wish to call on The Presidential Amnesty Programme under the inspirational leadership of Hon Kingsley Kuku to include the Urhobo ex-agitators who were docuemented during the disarmament by the JTF IN THE 3RD Phase Amnesty programme
@Marcel Duru -13 suspects charged to court and must be paraded with chains so that they will not escape.
I stand to agree strongly with the global statistics on (in every 10 men 3 are not the fathers of the children they fathered.
NIGERIA SUED IN COURT BY BILIE HUMAN RIGHTS INITIATIVE IN COLLOBORATION WITH RADIO BIAFRA OVER THE RIGHTS OFTHE INDIGENOUS PEOPLE OF BIAFRA TO SELF-DETERMINATION
For the first time in the history of Biafran struggle, BILIE HUMAN RIGHTS INITIATIVE in collaboration with RADIO BIAFRA summons up courage to confront the Nigerian government in court of law to establish in principle the Rights of the Indigenous People of Biafra to self-determination as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution, United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People and African Charter on Human and Peoples Right.
The Suit number is FHC/OW/CS/102/2012 and the Case is listed for preliminary hearing on 30th October 2012 at the Federal High Court, Owerri.
BILIE HUMAN RIGHTS INITIATIVE is a Human Rights Organization that advocates for the rights of the Biafran People to self-Determination. For more details, keep checking Radio Biafra website @www.radiobiafralondon.com
Oh this is nigeria! we people up to now we don’t know what we are doing because in nigeria we are no eny good presidentials candidate in nigeria? there are many good qualitatifs but we dont know them. Allah ya kiyaye;
The generation that counts
“We have the power to make this the best generation of mankind in the history of the world or to make it the last.” – John F. Kennedy
When I look at this present generation with our penchant for frivolties and ‘toys’, all I can think of is, what impact do we hope to leave?
Every generation makes its own impacts, every generation leaves its footprints. But our generation, what impacts are we making? And what kind of footprints do we hope to leave?
Today’s youths are less concerned about scientific discoveries, ground-breaking findings, societal change or general development. What interests the youths of today are music, fashion and sports. True, they are good. Infact, they are necessary ingredients in cooking a total youth in the 21st century, but our priorities have been misplaced; our cart is now before the horse.
A generation that will leave footprints will be known by the kind of activities its youths engage in. Today’s youths no longer care about Nobel Prizes or helping to change the society, we now care about no 1 spots in the music industry or discussing salaries of footballers.
The truth of the matter is clear; we either awake from our slumber, or sleep on and awake later to discover that we have lived a meaningless life and left paths without footprints.
It is imperative that we review our priorities. The world needs youths who can effect change. The world needs more of youths who standout than just youths who want to blend with the crowd. The world needs youths who want to serve than be served.
Nigeria is going through a hard time in the hands of corrupt politicians and religious extremists. In what ways have the youths helped out? Should we just sit still and watch the rape of our great nation? Should we sit still and watch the plundering of our treasury? Should we sit still and watch the unwilling departure of our brothers and sisters to the great beyond on a regular basis? Should we sit still while diseases ravage our land? Should we watch on as the death traps called roads claim hundreds of lives daily? Should we continue to suffer in silence?
The youths of this nation must arise, we must first re-examine our choices. It is not enough to have a knowledge of what’s wrong; it’s imperative that we come together to profer solutions.
We must help to correctly sensitize other youths on the dangers inherent in extremism of whatever kind. We must demand that a large number of our youths be involved in the decision-making processes in Nigeria. We must insist that our wishes should be respected.
Our youths must develop active interest in politics, not because of whatever monetary gains are there, but so that they can wrest power from the older generation that have plundered the resources of the nation and looted the nation into debt. Not only that, we must be careful not to be deceived by old men playing youths, 70-year old men who still parade themselves as youths should be ignored. We must realise that most of the people at the helm of affairs currently would probably not be around much longer, we are the ones who’ll remain, we are the ones who’ll be left to pick the ruins, we are the ones who’ll be expected to rebuild the broken walls; we might as well start now.
Let us set our priorities straight. A new nation is possible. We should never give up on our dreams of a new Nigeria. Time is going. Our time is almost up. What will our generation be remembered for? What will we remembered for? Gullible generation? A generation that kills its own brothers and sisters? What footprints will we leave? The race has already began! The walk has started! Don’t be left out.
God bless Nigeria!
By Ogunjimi James Taiwo
E-mail: hullerj@yahoo.com
Twitter: @hullerj
ATTENTION NANS: Olabisi Onabanjo University Has No Student Union Government President
I wish to make it clear to the world that, contrary to what some non-progressive elements might have been insinuating, there is actually no SUG President in Olabisi Onabanjo University.
On Thursday, the 19th day of April 2012, the SUG was dissolved in OOU and an electoral commission was constituted to conduct elections within 21 days, but due to the desperation of some union members to hold on to power with the connivance of the anti-students Dean of Students’ Affairs, elections haven’t been held and the outgone president of the 2010/2011 session is still galivanting about as the president of the 2011/2012 session even after completing his studies in the university.
In the interest of peace and tranquility, it will be good if the leadership of NANS and other concerned bodies can rise up and quell this act of criminality being carried out by the self-acclaimed-but-student-rejected Student Union president, Joel Oyeyiola, a.k.a Obama.
For anyone to go about parading himself as the Student Union president of OOU is criminal and should be treated as such. The person in question has not only graduated, but is also aware that his tenure had elapsed since April 19. Why then should this kind of flagrant disregard for the rule of law come up? Why should a man who has graduated still be declaring himself as not just a student, but as the President of the school?
In light of these revelations, i wish to state that allowing Olabisi Onabanjo University to have any slot of nomination in the coming NANS JCC Convention in Ogun state will not only be criminal but will also be a direct insult on all OOU students who know fully well that they don’t have a president. I believe that stopping OOU from nominating any candidate will not only send a message to the self-acclaimed-but-student-rejected president that he cannot hold the entire student populace to ransom, but it will also send a message to those coming behind that ‘one person can never be bigger than all of us.’
To the general public, let it be on record that I, OGUNJIMI JAMES TAIWO has made it public that Olabisi Onabanjo University currently in 2011/2012 session has no Student Union President, and any attempt to allow a non-student to continue flaunting himself as a president will amount to gross misconduct on the part of the NANS leadership. It will be in the interest of everyone if the NANS leadership can wade in urgently and stop this show of shame and steep decline of the student movement in OOU into an abyss of irrelevance.
God bless OOU
God bless NANS
God bless Ogun State
God bless Nigeria.
Ogunjimi James Taiwo
08134319591
hullerj@yahoo.com
WEEP NOT FOR ME; WEEP FOR YOUR CHILDREN
Weep not for me o African,
For thy tears in nought will flow.
Weep rather for the future of your children,
Whose tears may never cease to flow.
Weep not for me O African,
The travails thou doth witness are of thy making.
For when thou ought to have spoken,
The courage to resist the evil ones thou was lacking.
Weep not for me O African,
For thy situation doth defy tears.
Sit not still while your continent is burning,
Leave not thy land for them to tear.
Weep not for me O African,
Thy goods on daily basis is looted,
Thy milk and honey everyday is disappearing,
How long shalt thou to the wicked by subjected?
Weep not for me O African,
The ties that bind thee are not yet loosed.
Thy leaders for all thy goods doth yearn,
Yet thou remain mute.
Weep not for me O African,
The best of thy children you have lost.
The best of thy talents have been taken,
When will they come home to roost?
Weep not for me O African,
The time of self-pity has elapsed.
The era of wallowing has ended,
The walk to freedom has begun.
Weep not for me O African,
Let the fathers tell their sons.
Let the mothers tell their daughters,
Africa will rise again.
Weep not for me O African,
Weep rather for your children.
For if this time pass and thou dost not act,
Thy children forever will be lost.
Weep not for me O African,
Tell it on the hills, scream it to the mountains.
Tell it to those who our goods are stealin,
AFRICA WILL RISE AGAIN!!!
NIGERIA, O NIGERIA!
Before going to bed, i had to eat something. I opened the fridge and yes, all the things in my fridge had turned to block; the light had been on for 8 years without going off. I finished eating and went to bed. Oh I have to reduce the speed of this fan, the voltage is so high.
I woke up very early in the morning to the sound of classical music. I casually strolled into the bathroom. Oh! the cold is too much this morning, i turned on the hot-water tap. While towelling myself dry, i turned on the radio and heard the presenter speaking of how Nigeria is now one of the most developed countries in the world and how the Nigerian president yesterday declared his asset and all he had to boast of was N20 million naira and a duplex in his village.
I finished dressing up and took my time to eat. I had no reason to rush, afterall the road is always free and there are no potholes.
On the way, i saw a few policemen patrolling and I greeted them. I stopped to chat with them for a few minutes after which i drove off laughing.
In my workplace, i saw some people loitering in the waiting room and discovered they were here to be interviewed. I saw the son of the permanent secretary. I also saw a young man with tattered shoes and patched-up trouser; he graduated recently from one of the government universities, but everyone could testify to the fact that he’s brilliant.
While going home that day, i saw the man with the tattered shoes smiling and i asked him why. “Sir, i’ve been given the job.” “What! What of the Permanent secretary’s son, didn’t his father call beforehand?” “No” the man said, “He didn’t”
That evening, i went out to play in the neighborhood, i saw Adamu and Obinna discussing the recent trend in the country, of how Mallam Danjuma is now the governor of Rivers state, Senator Abifarin Oluwafemi is now the governor in Borno state, Mr Chijioke Godffrey is now the governor of Oyo state.
I decided that since i had a lot of time on my hands, i should make a quick stop in the hospital to make a few checkups. I went to the Cancer treatment Hospital, after making sure i was cancer-free, i visited the HIV/AIDS Checkup Centre and I was well attended to with world-class equipments, i even saw the mother of the vice-president there.
From there, i saw Hope of Salvation Church and Egbe Alasalatu Islamic house holding a joint prayer for continuous peace in the community. I saw the pastor and Imam consulting on the prayer points. I stayed for a few minutes and then left.
The next morning, i tried to make some calls, but i couldn’t find my phone. I took my wife’s phone and saw tons of messages sent from my phone asking me to call back, that my phone was found on the road. I hurriedly called my phone back and got a man on the line. He told me he had been calling my wife’s number since yesterday night but that she wasn’t picking her calls. I apologized and told him that she put her phone in silent to avoid disturbances while sleeping. I went to reclaim my phone, i thanked the man and offered him a few naira, but he rejected it saying, i shouldn’t worry.
Since it was election time, i went to the polling booth nearest to me to carry out my constitutional duties. I saw only people of voting age there, everywhere was peaceful and the security agents there were merely putting up appearances as they were just chatting with the voters. I voted for the candidate of my choice and left. The next morning, i heard that the election results were out and that the runners-up and winner were having lunch together. I turned on my T.V set and saw for myself, in fact, they weren’t just eating, a healthy conversation was going on. The winner of the presidential election asked the runners-up to advice him as to how to effectively run the country and they all sat together to discuss on how to sustain the massive success the country has been witnessing.
The next day, the foreign media said that the American president has laid some rules down for Nigeria to follow, failure to do that will amount to severing of diplomatic ties. The Nigerian president replied 30 minutes after, he told the American president to go to hell and that he won’t allow his country to be ruled by foreign and anti-masses policies.
I remembered that i hadn’t completed my weekly hours of work mandatory for all Nigerians, i got there and saw the president dusting his trouser, he had just finished cutting the grass where he was assigned to work. I greeted him and he told me that he’s expecting month end, that his monthly allowance had nearly finished, since he was also collecting the minimum wage being paid to the workers.
“Huum…” I woke up with a jolt slapping my ears, these mosquitoes again. So I have been dreaming. I was sweating profusely, there’s no light. I stood up to take my bath, no water. I turned on my transistor radio, i heard them saying Boko haram has started again, and that robbers have killed 13 people. Oh God!
please ureport, treat wt urgent attention.
CURRENCY SMUGGLING AT MMIA LAGOS. nigeria is finnished. I want u to investigate and see HOW people smuggle hard currency out of nigeria through middle east airlines under the Watchful eye of security agencies at the airport. no officer dare stop them. this happens almost on every middle east airlines flight. sacks and boxes loaded with hard currences. custom, police, faan security. All involved in allowing this to happen. the moment you try to stop them, a call will come from abuja wt warning to allow them go or Be sack from ya job. so if it a bomb that is HOW it will Be handled.
I have been listening to the BBC hausa broadcast as it is the
first authentic source of news with credibility and not under
any influence from governments. In one of its programmes yesterday there was some kind survey/discussion with some of its listeners in Ghana. The subject was about whether the kind of revolutionary change in Arab country is the best option for west African countries. Most respondents think yes, its long overdue, especially with leaders or political parties with seat tie policy.
Recently there was some news and I watch in AIT’s Matter Arising discussing the issue of Nigeria’s President and his Vice giving themselves one billion Naira each as food allowance, equivalent to 3million Naira per day. This is the first time this kind of obsence amount was ever voted for. May His Sole Rest In Perfect Peace, If the late Chief Gani Fawahinmi was alive he would have challenge such a massive misappropriation of public funds. However we still have lawyers like Femi Falana who Nigerians are looking forward to challenge this corrupt practices in Court. If Boko Haram are killing 10 Nigerians per day how many Nigerian are the President and his vice are killing by taking away the money that would have feed up to 50000 Nigerians, this senseless venture must be challenge. What is the purpose of salaries? Salary is meant for upkeep and feeding. What will stop Local Government Chairs,Councillors
Members of States and national assemblies from copying the Presidents corrupt practice. At a time when so call subsidy is being withdrawn, everything is going up. Yes it is time
we Nigerians should start thinking seriously about revolution just like the Arabs.
