Senatorial Aspirant Wants 20% Nat Budget For Education

…lambasts aspirants dropping names of Gov Obiano, wife for advantage

One of the front runners in the coming All Progressives Grant Alliance (APGA) Anambra South senatorial primary election scheduled for Wednesday, Dr Anselm Enyimba has disclosed his burning desire to go for a national law mandating the federal government to set aside 20 percent of the annual budget for education.

This, according to him was in consequence of the alarming decaying infrastructure in the education sector.

That the situation has over the years worsened and had forced concerned stakeholders especially the lecturers to go for industrial action to force the Federal government to look into it.

Dr Enyimba described education as the bedrock of every human existence, hence cannot be allowed to rot further.

The senatorial hopeful lamented that Senate remains a big stage and national platform meant for only the best any constituency has, hence his concern that Anambra South zone need to go for him to redress the mistake of the past.

He therefore lambasted some of the other aspirants who he alleged had going about the state dropping the name of the governor and his wife as having “promised” them the senatorial ticket without a fair contest at the party primary.

According to him, “it was shameful and demeaning for anyone aspiring to go to the senate to prefer the use of blackmail, manipulation and political arm-twisting to grab the senatorial seat without testing his/her popularity at the primaries.”

Dr Enyimba described himself as a well-grounded and thoroughbred technocrat among the pack of six aspirants who would slug it out at the party’s primary, for the Anambra South Senatorial ticket stressed that only an open, transparent and credible primary would help the party choose very popular and sellable candidates who can defeat other candidates to be put forward by other opposing parties in the general election.

He highlighted that the senatorial zone was comprised of three political blocs of Nnewi, Aguata and Ihiala where only Ihiala has not tasted the seat; whereas Aguata and Nnewi blocs had been there on four different occasions. So that it’s now the turn of Ihiala, and that it was reason Aguata didn’t present any APGA aspirant as they have thrown their weight behind him, just like the whole community and traditional rulers within Ihiala.

He therefore urged the party to toe the line of integrity and in the spirit of zoning arrangement allow Ihiala this one maiden chance at the senate to make the difference.

He lamented the dearth of infrastructure and federal presence in the area and blamed the occupiers of the seat for the gap. But was desirous of turning things around this time through quality representation, adequate healthcare, economic empowerment for all, enhanced security and skills acquisition/scholarships for the youth.