Senator Wakili Empowers 353 Traders In Bauchi

From Ali Garba, Bauchi

As part of his effort to tackle poverty in the society , the Senator representing Bauchi South at the National Assembly Senator Ali Wakili has empowered 353 traders in the state.

The traders which were selected from Bauchi Local Goverment were given N10,000 each to support their petty business

In an interview with Journalists shortly after distributing the funds to the beneficiary in Bauchi, Wakili said the gesture was to assist them to edge a living and be self reliance.

He said “my intention is to ensure that those of our people that are hardworking do not loose their dignity by engaging in illicit business but empower them to engage in genuine business.

“We try to assist them to make a living especially women because in the society, you will discover that in a difficult time like this, it is the women that carries the burden of the household which is unfortunate. And for us to to ensure good and happy family, we need to assist them to soldier responsibility that is not meant for them.

“We are trying to meet the expectation of our people and also assist the Goverment to ensure that everybody maintains his human dignity,” Wakili said.