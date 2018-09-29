DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

September 29, 2018

Press Statement

Senator Saraki Has No Hand In Kogi PDP Affairs

The attention of the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party

(PDP) has been drawn to misleading publication in a section of the media

suggesting that the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, is

involved in the affairs of our party’s chapter in Kogi state.

This is completely false, mischievous and an unfounded design by

unscrupulous elements, working with some fifth columnists, to cause

confusion within our fold as well as attempt to drag down our leaders,

as we prepare for the 2019 general election.

For the avoidance of doubt, Senator Saraki is in no way playing any

determining role in the affairs of our Kogi state chapter or interfering

in the processes for the election of candidates in the state for the

general election.

The Senate President, as a foremost national leader of our great party,

has maintained his stand for strict adherence to the rules of internal

democracy, fairness and transparency, particularly in providing level

playing ground for all at levels of engagement ahead of the 2019 general

elections.

Even as the principal leader of our party in the North Central, Senator

Saraki has maintained the highest democratic standards and probity and

has never gotten involved in issues related to state chapters or the

interests of aspirants in any of the states in the zone.

It is therefore preposterous for any body to attempt to link the Senate

President to any contentious issue in Kogi or any other state for that

matter.

The national and state organs of our party are on top of all issues and

situations relating to the election of candidates and no body should

attempt to drag in the Senate President or any of our leaders.

We therefore caution all our members, particularly, in Kogi state, to be

well guided and not allow unscrupulous elements to cause confusion

within our fold.

Finally, the national leadership assures that all issues relating to our

primaries for all are being addressed and no qualified persons will be

shut out from the process.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary