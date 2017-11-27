Senator Paulker Not Among Pension Thieves — Maina’s Spokesman

By Abu Duniya

The former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce Team, PRTT Abdulrasheed Maina has debunked a story reported by an online publisher, Sahara Reporters claiming that Mr Maina named the Chairman of the Senate Ad-Hoc committee on the probe of Maina’s reinstatement and the re-looted properties recovered from pension thieves by Abdulrasheed Maina while he held sway as PRTT Chairman.

In a statement by his spokesman Mohammed Sabo, Maina said he has never mention Sen. Paulker not has he ever met with before. In a strong term, Sabo noted that, Nigerians have come to know Sahara Reporters as a medium for cheap blackmail hence should not be taken seriously. “It has been paid to tarnish Mr Paulker’s image probably to insight him against Maina.

The Senate committee Chairman on Establishment has earned himself a reputation among notable Nigerians based on his transparent nature of handling the pension probe. It could be recall that, Sen. Paulker during a Senate plenary seeking a mandate to investigate how EFCC shared 270 properties recovered by the Maina’s led PRTT under its custody.

This blackmail is coming as a seed of discord to alter his good work and reputation. Paulker has nothing to do with the pension funds and has never named anywhere in regard to Pension fund. I believed it is the EFCC which has paid Sahara Reporters to publish this false report.

We have instructed our lawyer to institute a legal action against Sahara Reporters for defamation of character and falsehood and we must see to the end of it.

I hereby urge the general public to disregard this falsehood. Senator Emmanuel Paulker is not among the pension thieves. The pension thieves include the EFCC staff and all the beneficiaries of the recovered properties and cash from the 43 pension suspect, he added.