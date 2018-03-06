DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Senator Andy Uba Condemns SARS/ Umunze Clash

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Calls For Peace And Restraint

The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Andy Uba has condemned the violence between youths of Umunze and agents of the State Anti Robbery Squad, SARS.

Senator Uba stated this today in a statement released by his media office.

“As the Senator representing the good people of Anambra South, I received the news of the clash, between the youths of Umunze and agents of SARS with immense sadness.

I immediately reached out to my Constituency office members and mandated them to do an on the spot assessment of the present situation and report back to me.

I will also get in touch with the Inspector General and request for immediate investigation and resolution of the crisis. Peace must be restored in the community.

I hereby urge the warring youths and the agents of SARS to desist further from any action that will overheat the policy and worsen the conditions of those living in those areas. I am calling for peace and restraint from both parties, enough blood has been shed already, further loss of lives will not help in solving the problem.”