Senator Alleges Buhari Opened Borders For Libyan, Chadian Terrorists

A senator representing Taraba South, Emmanuel Bwacha, on Tuesday faulted the federal government’s decision to open some international routes in the theatre of war, saying the decision would see to infiltration of foreign terrorists into the country.

Mr Bwacha, who is the Senate Deputy Minority Leader, disclosed this to journalists at Mararraba, in reaction to the controversial decision.

Criticising the federal government for the plan to reopen the border roads in states within the theatre of war, he said terrorists from Libiya, Chad and Niger would now easily come to Nigeria to wreak havoc.

“I don’t know the conspiracy in place now that borders are being opened deliberately for militia in Libiya, Chad and Niger to come into Nigeria and have a field day in killing spree.

“Government must wake up and reverse this decision,” the senator said.

On granting amnesty to Boko Haram, he said it was unthinkable that people who carried up arms against the state would be granted amnesty, thereby encouraging other criminal elements to follow suit.

“I have told the president that I am not satisfied with the war against insurgency because the insurgents caught and detained are being released under the guise of amnesty.

“These are the same people that are released into the society and they have continued killing people.

“Nigerian media calls them herdsmen but they are not herdsmen. They are truly insurgents who are either being released from prison back to society or decimated from theatre of war in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states,” he said.