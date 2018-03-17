DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

The shocking death of the Senator representing the people of Bauchi State, Senator Ali Wakili in the upper chambers of the National Assembly has thrown the nation into shock and grieving mood.

This is as the members of the National Assembly and members of the presidency arrived at the National Mosque for the final prayers for the Senator. Senators such as Akpabio of Akwa Ibom, Dino Melaye of Kogi, Bukola Saraki of Kwara, and many other Senators graced the venue of the final prayers. Other presidential aides attended the prayer session – such as Rotimi Amaechi, Fayemi and others.

According to a source who was present at the house of the Senator before he died, the Senator was hale and hearty without signs of ill health prior to his sudden slumping at his home this morning.

The source told 247ureports.com that Senator Wakili had attended the wedding of Dangote’s daughter in Kano State yesterday [March 16, 2018] – and had returned home at Gwarimpa yesterday evening. He was busy receiving guest till 1am today’s morning before going to sleep.

As Senator Wakili woke up today’s morning. He had his breakfast. He then called on his driver to get the vehicle ready because he had another wedding to attend in Yola, Adamawa State. He wanted the driver to get the vehicle ready for a trip to the airport – where he will catch a flight to Yola.

Then he slumped.

He was then rushed to Viewpoint Hospital where he was declared dead minutes later. Our source indicated that the Senator had not shown indications of having heart condition or being hypertensive. “He was very upbeat and jovial“, this morning.

Following the confirmation of death, his body was taken to the National Mosque for prayers. His body was taken to Gudu Cemetery and buried.