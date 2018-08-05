DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Senator Adamu: Bukola Saraki A Drowning Man

The senator representing Nasarawa West in Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Adamu, has described Bukola Saraki as “a drowning man” who is clutching at straws to salvage his dwindling reputation.

Adamu, while reacting to Saraki’s recent allegation that he (Adamu) is “a mischievous liar,” said the senate president actually “turned reality on his head because he (Saraki) is the actual liar.”

Senator Saraki had, in a recent statement issued by his media aide, alleged that the former Nasarawa State governor’s support for President Muhammadu Buhari was half-hearted and only prompted by Adamu’s imminent prosecution for alleged corruption by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“I have deliberately ignored the antics of Adamu, especially his constant media attack on me and the senate since the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) dusted his file on alleged case of corruption and also went ahead to arraign his son in court.

“He feels the best way to play his self-survival game and ingratiate himself to the government in order to save his skin, is to be seen to be fighting Saraki,” the senate president enthused.

However, reacting to Senator Saraki’s allegations, Senator Adamu maintained that the Senate president’s scathing attack on him “only goes to show the extent to which he is desperately struggling to salvage his bad situation

“He is being dishonest about this EFCC talk simply because he hopes to smear me in order to burnish his own diminishing reputation.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this case that was in the Federal High Court in Lafia, was discharged since June 28, 2016, and the senate president is very much aware of this.

“However, because he sees me as one of those who have contributed to the current heat he’s receiving, he mischievously turned the reality on its head.”