Senator Abaribe Freed From Detention

The Senator representing Abia South senatorial district in the Senate, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe has been released from DSS detention.

The Department of State Services, DSS, arrested Abaribe in gestapo style without disclosing reasons for his arrest.

The arrest was widely criticised by a cross-section of Nigerians. It was reported that his arrest was closely related to Nnamdi Kanu’s case and his opposition to the reduction of the Enugu airport budget.

Source: Elombah