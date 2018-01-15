DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Senator Andy Uba Salutes Armed Forces, Promises To Support Legislation To Enhance Capability of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The Chairman on Senate committee on interior Senator Andy Uba has saluted the Nigerian Armed Forces as it marks its annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day for 2018.

Senator Uba thanked the Military for its commitment to the security and sovereignty of the nation through the years, from its establishment to present day.

” Today, remains again another day to reflect on the numerous sacrifices made by the Nigerian Armed Forces time and time again to help preserve the unity and sovereignty of the Nigerian nation. The Nigerian Armed Forces has at various occasions in our history risen to the various challenges which confronted this great nation of ours. Even now, we can see the great strides she is making against the insurgents in the NorthEast Region and against Boko Haram, thus warranting all Nigerians to stand in solidarity with our armed forces as they have always done.”

Senator Uba also promised to support any form of legislation to help the military achieve its capabilities to effectively ward of all security threats to the nation.