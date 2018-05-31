DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Senate Takes Action On OAU Sex Scandal

The Nigerian Senate, today, passed a Motion on the growing trend of sexual harassment in higher institutions of learning, with a spotlight on the case of Monica Osagie.

Sponsored by Senator Biodun Olujimi, the Senate resolution also mandated its Committees on Tertiary Institutions and Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to carry-out a full scale investigation on the case of Miss Monica Osagie and the OAU lecturer named in the ‘sex-for-grades’ scandal.

The resolution observed that Miss Osagie’s experience justified the specificity and target of the Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Institutions bill passed by the Senate in 2016 — and the need to ensure that such pervasion is curbed in places of learning.

Senator (Dr.) Abubakar Bukola Saraki, President of the Senate, commended the bravery of Miss Osagie, while also stating that the Senate would work to ensure that any member of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) that was culpable, would be investigated and thoroughly disciplined.

“As we all know, we have passed this Bill as far back as 2016. Therefore, we will definitely act — through the Leader and Management to see that House of Representatives can quickly concur on this.

“We must show that we do not stand for this and we are not going to tolerate it pending when the new Bill becomes law. I must commend the bravery of Monica Osagie for her effort,” Saraki said.

“I rise to second the motion. This is the time for the Senate to rise up and support the recommendations raised by the sponsor of the motion and also, to invite those that have been affected as well,” said Senator Gbenga Ashafa.

The Senate Motion also called on the House of Representatives to move quickly to pass the Senate Bill on Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Educational Institutions (Prohibition), which has already been transmitted for concurrence.