Senate President: Budget Must Run For 12 Months

–

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, today, stated that the 2018 budget must run for 12 months, in-line with the 2017 Appropriation Act passed by the National Assembly.

Speaking after a Point of Order raised by Senator Atai Aidoko, who stated that a circular that was released to MDA’s on the rounding up of the 2017 budget by 31st March, 2018.

In his comments, the Senate President said:

“The budget runs for 12 months and it goes through May. Chairman of Appropriations is not here. Chairmen of Finance, both of you are here, hence, you will need to communicate to the Minister of Finance and all agencies that the budget was passed to run 12 months, and it must run for 12 months.”

The Senate President also stated that rounding up the budget before its legally stipulated date was not acceptable, as it had to be included in an appropriation act which needed to be compiled and sent to the National Assembly.