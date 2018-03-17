DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Press statement

Sen. Wakili: A Painful Exit – Mark

The immediate past President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has expressed shock and sadness over the untimely death of the Senator representing Bauchi South senatorial district in the upper legislative chamber, Senator Ali Wakili.

Senator Wakili was reported dead at his Abuja residence on Saturday morning.

Reacting to demise of Wakili today, Senator Mark said: “I am shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of our colleague and friend. It is devastating”.

He stated, ” Senator Wakili was a peace maker. He always craved for fairness, justice and national unity.

“He was a principled, focused and resourceful parliamentarian who identified with the ordinary people. He fought for the welfare of citizens without compromise. He practiced inclusive politics that provided the greatest benefit to the largest number of his constituents.

Senator Mark stated that the Senate and indeed the nation lost a detribalized Nigerian

and one of the apostles of our democratic project.

As a respected parliamentarian, Senator Mark added that ” Wakili always deployed wisdom and diplomatic strategy to drive home his points needed to provide dividend of democracy to his people.

“We shall miss his robust and unbiased contributions to parliamentary debate on national issues”.

Signed:

Paul Mumeh

Media Assistant to Senator David Mark