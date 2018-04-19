DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Senator representing Anambra North constituency, Princess Stella Oduah read the bill for the establishment of the Federal University of Aquatic Studies, Ogbaru, Anambra State 2018 (SB. 670) during the plenary session at the Senate chambers on Thursday.

The bill if passed is expected to develop the aquaculture sector in the predominantly fishing community of Ogbaru in Anambra state by ensuring the availability of high skilled manpower and development of cutting edge research and technology for the industry.

Senator Oduah earlier in the week had also read a Bill on the floor of the Senate, seeking the establishment of the Federal University of Education, Aguleri, Anambra state which was co-sponsored by Senator Victor Umeh (Anambra Central, APGA).

She maintains that the establishment of these institutions will help achieve her priorities, top of which include the development of human capital of the youths and women, which will ultimately increase economic activities and development of the communities affected.

Other bills presented for the first time during the plenary which was presided over by Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremady include – Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Act (Amendment) Bill, 2018 (HBs. 1131 & 1178) by Senator Ahmad Lawan; CBN Act (Amendment) Bill, 2018 (SB. 671) by Senator Danjuma Goje and the FCT Primary Health Care Board (Est, etc) Bill, 2018 (SB. 669) by Senator Philip Aduda.